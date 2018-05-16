LYDIA CRISS - Indianapolis KISS Expo 2018 Q&A Session Available (Video)

The Indianapolis KISS Fan Expo celebrated it's 20th anniversary in a big way on May 12th and 13th. Special guests included Eric Singer, Ace Frehley, Bruce Kulick, Bob Kulick, Michael James Jackson, John Harte, Lydia Criss and Anton Fig and featured live performances both nights. The full Q&A session at the Expo with Lydia Criss can be viewed below.

Check out the Q&A with Ace Frehley at the Expo below along with live footage from the weekend.