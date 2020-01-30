LYNCH MOB Feat. GEORGE LYNCH, ONI LOGAN, TONY FRANKLIN, BRIAN TICHY To Celebrate 30th Anniversary Of Wicked Sensation Album On 2020 Tour

Lynch Mob - guitarist George Lynch, vocalist Oni Logan, bassist Tony Franklin, and drummer Brian Tichy - are set to embark on a 2020 world tour, with special guests L.A. Guns (feat. Steve Riley and Kelly Nickels).

Lynch Mob will be celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Wicked Sensation album, and will be performing the LP in its entirety. The first dates revealed for the trek include March 20 at Debonair Music Hall in Teaneck, NJ, and March 21 at Stereo Garden in Patchoque, NY.

Stay tuned for complete tour details, coming soon.