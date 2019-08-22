LYNDA KAY To Release Lost Duet Recorded With Late MOTÖRHEAD Frontman LEMMY KILMISTER; Audio Streaming

Gretsch singer-songwriter, Lynda Kay, has a new song coming out this Friday, August 23, with the late great Ian “Lemmy” Kilmister of Motörhead.

The duet, titled "The Mask", is far from Kilmister’s well-regarded metal fare, this poignant Willie Nelson-style ballad, paired with Lynda Kay’s harmonious, yearning voice, reveals a glimpse of his melancholy side, reminiscent of Rick Rubin American Recordings with Johnny Cash. The song was believed to have been lost, but was recently recovered.

Kilmister had begun writing “The Mask” in 1979 and finished it with Lynda Kay in 2009. It will be released as the first single from Lynda Kay’s upcoming double album, Black & Gold. The album features 20 original and cover songs crossing such genres as early 60’s mid-century jazz and classic Bacharach pop to 70’s roots-rock and Memphis-soul and was produced by her husband Jonny Coffin (Coffin Case). Musicians performing on her albums include members of bands from John Legend, Jeff Beck, Brian Wilson, Tedeschi Trucks, Rita Coolidge, Jackson Browne, and Jenny Lewis.

Some of the songs from Lynda Kay’s Black & Gold album will be featured this October 2019 on the Golden-Globe Award Winning Series Goliath on Amazon Prime when Lynda Kay Co-Stars as herself in five of the eight Episodes with the Star of the show Billy Bob Thornton. A bit of interesting history, Thornton and Kay recorded a duet together for Lynda Kay’s Dream My Darling album in 2009.

Known for her contralto voice and genre spanning songs, Lynda Kay has been compared to Patsy Cline, Karen Carpenter, and Dusty Springfield. Prior to her casting on Goliath, Lynda Kay appeared as herself on FX’s Justified performing her song “Jack & Coke”. At the beginning of each season, Lynda Kay was brought in by the series creator Graham Yost to perform her songs for the writers as inspiration, and several of her original songs were licensed to the series and featured on the Official Justified Soundtrack for Sony Madison Gate Records.

Her most recent release, The Allure Of Lynda Kay, was recorded at the world renowned Capitol Studios with Grammy Award Nominated Ultra-Lounge Producer Brad Benedict. Lynda Kay is a Hollywood darling who’s played the last five Wheel of Fortune events, who Variety calls a “compelling talent… goth-country siren, with her towering beehive and David Lynchian theatrics” and who Quincy Jones said “Never, ever stop singing and dancing girl, you got what it takes!” after he saw her perform at David Arquette’s wedding.