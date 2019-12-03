LYNYRD SKYNYRD Announces 2020 US Dates For Last Of The Street Survivors Farewell Tour

In 2018, Southern Rock icons Lynyrd Skynyrd announced, after a career that has spanned more than 40 years and includes a catalog of more than 60 albums with more than 30 million units sold, they would embark on their Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour. Produced by Live Nation, the career-concluding farewell tour has logged over 100 stops in the US and internationally over the last two years.

"We’ve said we want to play every venue and market we've ever visited around the world one last time and even some places we haven’t, so we get to see all of Skynyrd Nation," said the band’s lead singer Johnny Van Zant. "We are getting close!"

True to their word and faithful to their loyal fans, the Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour continues in 2020 with tickets for US dates going on sale to the general public beginning this Friday, December 6 at 10 AM, local time at LiveNation.com. Citi is the official presale credit card for the tour. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Wednesday, December 4 at 10 AM, local time until Thursday, December 5 at 10 PM, local time through Citi’s Private Pass program. For complete presale details visit citiprivatepass.com.

The farewell tour will continue to take the band across the country and around the globe in 2020 giving fans one last unforgettable night of classic American Rock-and-Roll. The Southern Rockers will be joined for select dates by special guests including Eli Young Band and Travis Tritt.

The tour derives its name from their song "The Last of the Street Survivors" and the band’s fifth studio album Street Survivors that is certified multi-Platinum by the RIAA and includes the Platinum-certified single “What’s Your Name.” International dates will be announced soon.

The Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour marks a big moment for generations of fans, as Lynyrd Skynyrd has been touring consistently since the 90s. The band is ready to rock one last time. The farewell tour will take original member Gary Rossington joined by Van Zant, Rickey Medlocke, Mark “Sparky” Matejka, Michael Cartellone, Keith Christopher, Peter Keys, Dale Krantz Rossington, Carol Chase and special guest Jim Horn across the country over the next year.

2020 US dates:

March

7 - Savannah, GA - Martin Luther King Jr. Arena

8 - Plant City, FL - Strawberry Festival*+

13 - Fresno, CA - Save Mart Center^~

14 - Reno, NV - Reno Events Center^

20 - Tupelo, MS - BancorpSouth Arena^

21 - Bossier City, LA CenturyLink Center^~

April

17 - Allentown, PA - PPL Center^

18 - Providence, RI - - Dunkin’ Donuts Center^

24 - Madison, WI - Coliseum at Alliant Energy Center^

25 - Ft Wayne, IN - Allen County War Memorial Coliseum^

May

1 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boling Arena~

2 - Charlotte, NC - EPICENTER Festival 2020*

8 - Pikeville, KY - Appalachian Wireless Arena^

June

13 - Forest City, IA - Country Thunder Iowa*

July

31 - Indianapolis, IN The Amphitheater at White River State Park

August

20-24, 2020 Orlando, FL - Lynyrd Skynyrd & Frynds Simple Man Jam at Shingle Creek Resort

+ with Eli Young Band

^ with Travis Tritt

* previously announced US dates

~ general on sale starts December 13 at 10 AM, local time

For tour lineups in your market or to purchase VIP Packages, visit lynyrdskynyrd.com.