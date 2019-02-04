LYNYRD SKYNYRD Announces US Dates For Last Of The Street Survivors Farewell Tour; BAD COMPANY Among Special Guests

Last year Southern rock icons, Lynyrd Skynyrd, announced that, after a career that has spanned more than 40 years and includes a catalog of more than 60 albums with more than 30 million units sold, they would embark on their Last Of The Street Survivors Farewell Tour. Produced by Live Nation, the career-concluding farewell tour logged over 50 stops by the end of 2018.

Last year Johnny Van Zant, Gary Rossington, and Rickey Medlocke sat down with Dan Rather for a candid conversation on The Big Interview during the first leg of their farewell tour. Reflecting on Lynyrd Skynyrd’s enduring legacy and their fans around the world, Rossington told Rather, “It takes a long time to finish a farewell tour when you’re like us, ‘cause we’ve played everywhere… I keep jokin’ it’d take ten years to do the farewell tour.”

True to their word and faithful to their loyal fans, the Last Of The Street Survivors Farewell Tour continues in 2019 with tickets for US dates going on sale to the general public this Friday, February 8th at 10 AM, local time at LiveNation.com. Citi is the official pre-sale credit card for the tour. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, February 5th at 10 AM, local time until Thursday, February 7th at 10 PM, local time through Citi’s Private Pass program. For complete pre-sale details visit citiprivatepass.com.

The farewell tour will continue to take the band across the country and around the globe through the remainder of the year giving fans one last unforgettable night of classic American rock and roll. The Southern rockers will be joined for select dates by special guests including: Bad Company, Cody Jinks and Hank Williams Jr.

The blockbuster farewell tour kicks off 2019 in Canada where the band will be joined by one of the most celebrated musicians in Canadian history, special guest, Randy Bachman. The two-time inductee into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame is one of few artists to hold the distinction of topping the charts in two different bands: “American Woman” with The Guess Who and “You Ain’t Seen Nothing Yet” with Bachman‐Turner Overdrive. Following the Canadian run the band will head to the UK and Europe this summer. They will be joined by special guests, English rock band Status Quo, for UK dates and Southern rock band Blackberry Smoke for dates in Germany.

The tour derives its name from their song, "The Last Of The Street Survivors" and the band’s fifth studio album Street Survivors that is certified multi-Platinum by the RIAA and includes the Platinum-certified single, “What’s Your Name.”

The Last Of The Street Survivors Farewell Tour marks a big moment for generations of fans, as Lynyrd Skynyrd has been touring consistently since the 90s. The band, that USA Today called the “whiskey-soaked genre's most popular and influential crew,” is ready to rock one last time. The farewell tour will take original member Rossington joined by Van Zant, Medlocke, Mark “Sparky” Matejka, Michael Cartellone, Keith Christopher, Peter Keys, Dale Krantz Rossington, Carol Chase and special guest Jim Horn across the country over the next two years.

The legendary rockers are best known for the RIAA Platinum-certified “Sweet Home Alabama” and self-proclaimed signature song, “Free Bird,” that Rolling Stone said was “easily the most requested live song in existence.” With everlasting hits such as “Simple Man,” “Gimme Three Steps,” “What’s Your Name,” “Call Me The Breeze,” “You Got that Right,” and more, it is easy to see why Rolling Stone named Lynyrd Skynyrd one of its 100 Greatest Bands of All Time.

Last Of The Street Survivors Farewell Tour US dates:

April

27 - Indio, CA - Stagecoach *

May

10 - Tuscaloosa, AL - Tuscaloosa Amphitheater +

11 - Arlington, TX - KAABOO Texas *

17 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center ^

18 - Lafayette, LA - Cajundome ^

24 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

31 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion ^

June

1 - Bangor, ME - Darling's Waterfront Pavilion ^

July

13 - Canandaigua, NY - Constellation Brands–Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center: CMAC

19 - Welch, MN - Treasure Island Resort & Casino *

20 - Walker, MN - Moondance Jam *

26 - Portland, OR - Sunlight Supply Amphitheater #

27 - Seattle, WA - White River Amphitheatre #

August

9 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

16 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena

17 - Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre

23 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre presented by Mercury Insurance

30 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion ^

31 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center ^

September

13 - Southaven, MS - Bank Plus Amphitheater +

14 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre +

20 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheater +

21 - Denver, CO - Fiddler's Green

27 - Jackson, MS - Brandon Amphitheater +

28 - Orange Beach, AL - The Wharf Amphitheater +

+ with Cody Jinks

^ with Hank Williams Jr

# with Bad Company

* Previously announced US dates

For tour lineups in your market or to purchase VIP Packages, visit lynyrdskynyrd.com.