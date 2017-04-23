LYNYRD SKYNYRD Biopic In The Works; AEROSMITH Roles Revealed

According to Variety, Neill Byrnes and Anthony Rocco Bovo will play Aerosmith legends Steven Tyler and Joe Perry in the upcoming Lynyrd Skynyrd biopic Street Survivors: The True Story Of The Lynyrd Skynyrd Plane Crash, which begins shooting in Los Angeles on Monday.

The movie centers on drummer Artimus Pyle’s recollection of the events surrounding the crash of the group’s touring plane in Mississippi on October 20th, 1977. Ronnie Van Zant and Steve Gaines, along with backup singer Cassie Gaines (Steve's older sister), assistant road manager Dean Kilpatrick, pilot Walter McCreary, and co-pilot William Gray were killed on impact; other band members (Collins, Rossington, Wilkeson, Powell, Pyle, and Hawkins), tour manager Ron Eckerman,and several road crew suffered serious injuries.

One week before Lynyrd Skynyrd boarded the flight, members of Aerosmith were scheduled to board the same Convair CV-300.

The accident came just three days after the release of the band’s legendary Street Survivors album which featured "What's Your Name" and "That Smell”.

