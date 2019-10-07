LYNYRD SKYNYRD Founding Member / .38 SPECIAL Bassist LARRY "L.J." JUNSTROM Dead At 70

Lynyrd Skynyrd founding bassist Larry "L.J." Junstrom, also a member of .38 Special from 1976 - 2014, has passed away at 70 years of age.

A message from .38 Special follows:

"The Big Man on the Big Bass has left us. He rocked arenas all over the world and succeeded in living his dream. He was truly one of a kind, a congenial traveling companion and a great friend to all with a humorous slant on life that always kept our spirits high - a kind man with a big heart for everyone who crossed his path. There will never be another like him.

"We are sending our devoted love, strength and comfort to his wife Thania and Larry’s family. We will miss our friend and partner."

Lynyrd Skynyrd shared the following: "Rest Easy, LJ, you will always be remembered as the big man, on the big bass with the even bigger heart! Our thoughts and prayers are with his family."