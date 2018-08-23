LYNYRD SKYNYRD Guitarist ED KING Dead At 68

Former Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King - know for co-writing the band's classic song "Sweet Home Alabama" - has passed away at 68 years of age. Although a cause of death has not yet been revealed, he had been reportedly been battling lung cancer and had recently been hospitalized.

A message at his official Facebook page states: "It is with great sorrow we announce the passing of Ed King who died at his home in Nashville, Tennessee on August 22nd, 2018. We thank his many friends and fans for their love and support of Ed during his life and career."

Ed King was also a founding member of 60s psychedelic band Strawberry Alarm Clock. He was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2006 as a member of Lynyrd Skynyrd. King performed on the band’s first three albums - Pronounced Leh-nerd Skin-nerd (1973), 1974’s Second Helping (1974) and Nuthin’ Fancy (1975). He performed with Lynyrd Skynyrd from 1972 to 1975, and again from 1987 to 1996.

A message from Lynyrd Skynyrd founder Gary Rossington: "I’ve just found out about Ed’s passing and I’m shocked and saddened. Ed was our brother, and a great songwriter and guitar player. I know he will be reunited with the rest of the boys in Rock and Roll Heaven. Our thoughts and prayers are with Sharon and his family."