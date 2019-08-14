LYNYRD SKYNYRD Guitarist GARY ROSSINGTON Recovering From Heart Surgery; Upcoming Weekend Shows Pushed To October 2019

Lynyrd Skynyrd were due to play on August 16th in Las Vegas, NV and August 17th in Wheatland, CA, but those showe have been pushed back due to guitarist Gary Rossington recovering from his July 31st heart surgery operation. Those shows will now take place on October 18th and 19th respectively.

Frontman Johnny Van Zant issued the following statement:

"We all appreciate the well wishes for Gary and apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused, but he can't wait to come back and perform at 100 percent for the fans. We will see you all soon!"

Rossington, 67, underwent quintuple bypass surgery in 2003 due to coronary artery disease, and suffered a heart attack in 2015. He is the last remaining original member of Lynyrd Skynyrd.

