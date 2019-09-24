LYNYRD SKYNYRD - Last Of The Street Survivors Farewell Tour Film Coming To US Theaters For Special One-Night Only Screening

Fathom Events has announced they will bring the legendary Lynyrd Skynyrd to cinemas around the US with the exclusive theatrical release of the band's farewell concert performance.

The concert film, directed by multi award-winning director Shaun Silva and Tacklebox Films, will feature their 2018 hometown stadium performance from the Last Of The Street Survivors Farewell Tour at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, FL, as well as an intimate interview with the band about their experiences on tour and what performing together has meant to them.

Presented by Fathom Events, in partnership with Vector Management and event producer Spencer Proffer of Meteor 17, this special one-night event will premiere in cinemas nationwide on Thursday, November 7th at 7:00pm local time. A complete list of theater locations will be available as of October 4th on the Fathom Events website.

Fathom Events has also obtained the global distribution rights to the content, with more details to come about international screenings, including dates and locations.

"We can't wait to share this amazing night and performance with the Skynyrd Nation, especially those that weren't able to be there that evening," said Gary Rossington. "The energy, passion and reaction to the music and band was something we will never forget."

Ticket sales begin on Friday, October 4th at FathomEvents.com and participating theater box offices.

Lynyrd Skynyrd were due to play on August 16th in Las Vegas, NV and August 17th in Wheatland, CA, but those shows were pushed back due to guitarist Gary Rossington recovering from his July 31st heart surgery operation. Those shows will now take place on October 18th and 19th respectively.

Frontman Johnny Van Zant issued the following statement:

"We all appreciate the well wishes for Gary and apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused, but he can't wait to come back and perform at 100 percent for the fans. We will see you all soon!"

Rossington, 67, underwent quintuple bypass surgery in 2003 due to coronary artery disease, and suffered a heart attack in 2015. He is the last remaining original member of Lynyrd Skynyrd.

Go to the band's official website here for their complete tour itinerary and updates.