LYNYRD SKYNYRD Launch New Video Trailer For Live In Atlantic City Multi-Format Release

Lynyrd Skynyrd's Live In Atlantic City is out now on CD + Blu-ray Digipak (limited first print run in fake leather), 2LP Gatefold+download, DVD, Blu-ray, and digital via earMUSIC.

Order here, and watch a new video trailer below:

Trailer:

"Free Bird":

"Sweet Home Alabama":

Earlier this year Southern rock icons, Lynyrd Skynyrd, announced that, after a career that has spanned more than 40 years and includes a catalog of more than 60 albums with more than 30 million units sold, they would embark on their Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour. Produced by Live Nation, the two-year farewell tour will have logged over 50 stops by the end of 2018 including some stops in Canada.

The blockbuster farewell tour continues to take the band across the globe next year starting in Canada. With additional international and U.S. dates to be announced soon, The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers will give fans one last unforgettable night of classic music.

The 2019 Canadian leg will feature one of the most celebrated musicians in Canadian history, special guest, Randy Bachman. The two-time inductee into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame is one of few artists to hold the distinction of topping the charts in two different bands: “American Woman” with The Guess Who and “You Ain’t Seen Nothing Yet” with Bachman‐Turner Overdrive.

In addition to Bachman numerous friends including but not limited to: Kid Rock, Hank Williams Jr., Charlie Daniels Band, Bad Company, Marshall Tucker Band, 38 Special, Blackberry Smoke and Blackfoot, will continue as special guests on the farewell tour. The tour derives its name from their song, "The Last Of The Street Survivors" and the band’s fifth studio album Street Survivors that is certified multi-Platinum by the RIAA and includes the Platinum-certified single, “What’s Your Name.”

The Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour marks a big moment for generations of fans, as Lynyrd Skynyrd has been touring consistently since the ‘90s. The band, that USA Today called the “whiskey-soaked genre's most popular and influential crew,” is ready to rock one last time. The farewell tour will take original member Gary Rossington joined by Johnny Van Zant, Rickey Medlocke, Mark “Sparky” Matejka, Michael Cartellone, Keith Christopher, Peter Keys, Dale Krantz Rossington, Carol Chase and special guest Jim Horn across the country over the next two years.

The Southern Rockers are best known for the RIAA Platinum-certified “Sweet Home Alabama” and self-proclaimed signature song, “Free Bird,” that Rolling Stone said was “easily the most requested live song in existence.” With everlasting hits such as “Simple Man,” “Gimme Three Steps,” “What’s Your Name,” “Call Me The Breeze,” “You Got that Right,” and more, it is easy to see why Rolling Stone named Lynyrd Skynyrd one of its 100 Greatest Bands of All Time.

Tickets for the Canadian run of shows go on sale to the general public starting Friday, November 2nd at 10 AM local time via LiveNation.com. Stay tuned for future announcements and specific tour line-ups for each market. VIP packages will be available for all dates. More information available at LynyrdSkynyrd.com.

Dates:

March

2 - Ottawa, ON - Richcraft Live at the Canadian Tire Centre

3 - Windsor, ON - The Colosseum a Caesar’s Windsor (Not a Live Nation date)

5 - London, ON - Budweiser Gardens

8 - Winnipeg, MB - Bell MTS Place

9 - Regina, SK - Brandt Centre

12 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

13 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome

15 - Abbotsford, BC - Abbotsford Centre