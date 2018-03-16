LYNYRD SKYNYRD Members Reflect On "Free Bird" - "Sometimes There's Not A Dry Eye In The Place"; Video

Lynyrd Skynyrd members Johnny Van Zant, Rickey Medlocke, and Gary Rossington stopped by the SiriusXM studios to talk about their iconic song "Free Bird", on their very own Southern Rock station, aptly named Free Bird, which can be heard now through March 31st on channel 30 on SiriusXM.

After a career that has spanned more than 40 years and includes a catalog of more than 60 albums, southern rock icons, Lynyrd Skynyrd, will embark on its final Last Of The Street Survivors Farewell Tour presented by SiriusXM. The first leg of the career-concluding tour, produced by Live Nation, will kick off Friday, May 4th in West Palm Beach, FL at the Coral Sky Amphitheatre and will wrap Saturday, September 1st in Atlanta, GA at the Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood. The tour will cross the country throughout the summer over Fridays and Saturdays to give fans one last memorable night of classic American rock-and-roll.

“It’s hard to imagine, after all these years, the band that Ronnie Van Zant, Allen Collins and myself started back in Jacksonville, would resonate for this long and to so many generations of fans. I’m certain they are looking down from above, amazed that the music has touched so many,” said Gary Rossington, original and founding member of Lynyrd Skynyrd. Lead vocalist, Johnny Van Zant added, “we’ve been blessed by these great songs and the messages they carry to the fans. It’s been a true honor to try and fill in my brother’s footsteps for the past 31 years, keeping the music and his spirit, alive.”

In addition to the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame band, they will be joined on stage by numerous friends throughout the tour, including but not limited to: Kid Rock, Hank Williams Jr., Charlie Daniels Band, Bad Company, Marshall Tucker Band, 38 Special, Blackberry Smoke and Blackfoot. The tour derives its name from their new song, "The Last Of The Street Survivors", and the band’s fifth studio album Street Survivors that is certified multi-platinum by the RIAA and includes the platinum-certified single, “What’s Your Name”.

The Last Of The Street Survivors Farewell Tour marks a big moment for the three generation of fans, as the band has been consistently touring since it took a decade off in 1977. The iconic group is widely known for their live performances that usually include their beloved, elongated version of “Free Bird,” most often played at the end of their set, and their live albums including their multi-platinum certified One More From The Road.

The Southern Rockers are best known for their RIAA platinum-certified anthems “Sweet Home Alabama” and self-proclaimed signature song, “Free Bird”. With more than 30 million units sold over their career, the band, that USA Today called the “whiskey-soaked genre's most popular and influential crew,” has become a cultural icon that has spanned five decades. With everlasting hits such as “Simple Man,” “Gimme Three Steps,” “What’s Your Name,” “Call Me The Breeze,” “You Got that Right,” and more, Rolling Stone named Lynyrd Skynyrd one of its 100 Greatest Bands of All Time.

Tour dates:

May

4 - Coral Sky Amphitheatre - West Palm Beach, Florida

5 - MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre - Tampa, Florida

11 - Starplex Pavilion - Dallas, Texas

12 - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman - Houston, Texas

18 - Ak-Chin Pavilion - Phoenix, Arizona

19 - Mattress Firm Amphitheatre - Chula Vista, California

25 - Shoreline Amphitheatre - Mountain View, California

26 - Glen Helen Amphitheater - San Bernardino, California

June

22 - PNC Bank Arts Center - Holmdel, New Jersey

23 - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theatre - Wantagh, New York

29 - Coastal Credit Union Music Park - Raleigh, North Carolina

30 - PNC Music Pavilion - Charlotte, North Carolina

July

6 - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater - Virginia Beach, Virginia

7 - Jiffy Lube Live - Bristow, Virginia

13 - Darien Lake Amphitheater - Darien, New York

14 - Xfinity Theatre - Hartford, Connecticut

20 - Xfinity Center - Mansfield, Massachusetts

21 - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts - Bethel, New York

27 - Blossom Music Center - Cleveland, Ohio

28 - Hersheypark Stadium - Hershey, Pennsylvania

August

3 - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park, Illinois

4 - Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center - Noblesville, Indiana

10 - DTE Energy Music Theatre - Detroit, Michigan

11 - Budweiser Stage - Toronto, Ontario

17 - Riverbend Music Center - Cincinnati, Ohio

18 - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - St. Louis, Missouri

24 - Lakeview Amphitheatre - Syracuse, New York

25 - KeyBank Pavilion - Burgettstown, Pennsylvania

31 - Oak Mountain Amphitheatre - Pelham, AL

September

1 - Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood, Atlanta, Georgia

VIP Packages are available for all dates. Details available here.