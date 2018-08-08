LYNYRD SKYNYRD Members To Film Episode Of Speakeasy; Tickets Available

On August 14th, New York City’s Triad Theater hosts television’s critically acclaimed conversation series Speakeasy. This episode features southern rock icons Gary Rossington, Johnny Van Zant and Rickey Medlocke of Lynyrd Skynyrd as they sit down with former MTV and VH1 fixture Matt Pinfield. Doors will open to the public at 1 PM and the conversation will begin promptly at 2 PM. Tickets are available today, here.

From unfathomable success to a plane crash that nearly derailed the group’s career, founding member Gary Rossington, Johnny Van Zant and Rickey Medlocke will be on hand to share in dialogue that will cover their 40+ years as one of the perennial rock bands of all time in support of their new documentary If I Leave Here Tomorrow that premieres on Showtime on August 18th at 9 PM, ET/PT.

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2006 inductees, Skynyrd recently embarked on the band’s Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour marking a big moment for generations of fans. After a career spanning more than 40 years and including a catalog of more than 60 albums with more than 30 million units sold, the band is ready to rock one last time. The farewell tour is currently underway and includes original member Rossington joined by Van Zant, Medlocke, Mark “Sparky” Matejka, Michael Cartellone, Keith Christopher, Peter Keys, Dale Krantz Rossington, Carol Chase and special guest Jim Horn across the country over the next two years.

Leading the conversation is Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Honoree Matt Pinfield who has had quite the trajectory since his time as music director of the Rutgers University official radio station. Known for championing the global alternative music scene in the late 80’s/early 90’s, Pinfield became a familiar face during MTV’s initial years, hosting shows like 120 Minutes, MTV Live, Say What?, and countless other MTV specials. In addition to his close work with The Rolling Stones and Jack White, Matt also served as Vice President of A&R at Colombia Records, and was responsible for signing popular rock acts such as Coheed & Cambria and Crossfade.

Speakeasy is the ground-breaking public television series from the producers of Front and Center which pairs Rock & Roll Hall of Famers, Grammy Award and Tony Award winners, and iconic musicians with an interviewer of their choice. The result is an intimate conversation that leads to stories, experiences and compelling viewpoints that may not have been heard before. Speakeasy will return to public television for a fourth season fall 2018.

There is no other true American rock band quite like Lynyrd Skynyrd. The iconic Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductees are some of the most influential legends of our time. Live In Atlantic City, the band's brand new live release, pays tribute to and celebrates its legacy with the help of three incredible artists.

In the Decades Rock Arena in Atlantic City, Lynyrd Skynyrd were joined by incredibly talented guest performers to create one uniquely magical night: 3 Doors Down, who rose to international fame with their first single "Kryptonite"; Hank Williams Jr. (yes, the son of the country music singer Hank Williams); and the American singer and songwriter Bo Bice, who was a runner-up to Carrie Underwood in the fourth season of American Idol.

Newly mixed and mastered, Live In Atlantic City celebrates the legend that is Lynyrd Skynyrd in an energetic, 70-minute show. Each guest artist performs with Lynyrd Skynyrd - there of 3 Doors Down's hit "Kryptonite" and Bo Bice's "The Real Thing," the title track to his album. The show peaks with a performance of the Lynyrd Skynyrd originals - "Call Me The Breeze" and of course "Sweet Home Alabama" – performed by Lynyrd Skynyrd together with all of the special guests.

Live In Atlantic City will be released as CD + Blu-ray Digipak (limited first print run in fake leather), 2LP Gatefold+download, DVD, Blu-ray, and digital on September 21st through earMUSIC. Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"Workin' For MCA "

"Red White and Blue (Love It Or Leave) "

"Gimme Three Steps "

"The Real Thing " (featuring Bo Bice)

"Gimme Back My Bullets " (featuring Bo Bice)

"Down South Jukin’ "(featuring Hank Williams Jr.)

"Born To Boogie " (featuring Hank Williams Jr.)

"That Smell " (featuring 3 Doors Down)

"Kryptonite " (featuring 3 Doors Down)

"Saturday Night Special " (featuring 3 Doors Down)

"Call Me the Breeze "

"Sweet Home Alabama "

"Free Bird"

DVD and Blu-ray also include: Bonus: Lynyrd Skynyrd Confidential

Tour dates:

August

10 - DTE Energy Music Theatre - Detroit, Michigan+

11 - Budweiser Stage - Toronto, Ontario

17 - Riverbend Music Center - Cincinnati, Ohio

18 - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - St. Louis, Missouri

24 - Lakeview Amphitheatre - Syracuse, New York

25 - KeyBank Pavilion - Burgettstown, Pennsylvania

31 - Oak Mountain Amphitheatre - Pelham, AL

September

1 - Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood, Atlanta, Georgia

