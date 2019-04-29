LYNYRD SKYNYRD On Plans To Record New Music - "THE BEATLES Quit Touring, Then They Had Five Or Six Albums"; Video
Right before they took the stage to headline Stagecoach 2019 on April 27 in Indio, California, Lynyrd Skynyrd revealed to The Highway's Storme Warren that they're headed to the studio to record new music. Watch the video below:
Lynyrd Skynyrd are currently in the midst of their Last Of The Street Survivors Farewell Tour. Dates are listed below.
May
10 - Tuscaloosa, AL - Tuscaloosa Amphitheater
11 - Arlington, TX - KAABOO Texas
17 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center
18 - Lafayette, LA - Cajundome
24 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena
31 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
June
1 - Bangor, ME - Darling's Waterfront Pavilion
July
13 - Canandaigua, NY - Constellation Brands–Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center
19 - Welch, MN - Treasure Island Resort & Casino
20 - Walker, MN - Moondance Jam
26 - Portland, OR - Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
27 - Seattle, WA - White River Amphitheatre
August
9 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater
16 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena
17 - Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre
23 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre presented by Mercury Insurance
30 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion
31 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center
September
13 - Southaven, MS - Bank Plus Amphitheater
14 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
20 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheater
21 - Denver, CO - Fiddler's Green
27 - Jackson, MS - Brandon Amphitheater
28 - Orange Beach, AL - The Wharf Amphitheater
For tour lineups in your market or to purchase VIP Packages, visit lynyrdskynyrd.com.
Watch Lynyrd Skynyrd's performance of "Free Bird", taken from the album Live In Atlantic City: