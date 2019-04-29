LYNYRD SKYNYRD On Plans To Record New Music - "THE BEATLES Quit Touring, Then They Had Five Or Six Albums"; Video

Right before they took the stage to headline Stagecoach 2019 on April 27 in Indio, California, Lynyrd Skynyrd revealed to The Highway's Storme Warren that they're headed to the studio to record new music. Watch the video below:

Lynyrd Skynyrd are currently in the midst of their Last Of The Street Survivors Farewell Tour. Dates are listed below.

May

10 - Tuscaloosa, AL - Tuscaloosa Amphitheater

11 - Arlington, TX - KAABOO Texas

17 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center

18 - Lafayette, LA - Cajundome

24 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

31 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

June

1 - Bangor, ME - Darling's Waterfront Pavilion

July

13 - Canandaigua, NY - Constellation Brands–Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center

19 - Welch, MN - Treasure Island Resort & Casino

20 - Walker, MN - Moondance Jam

26 - Portland, OR - Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

27 - Seattle, WA - White River Amphitheatre

August

9 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

16 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena

17 - Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre

23 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre presented by Mercury Insurance

30 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion

31 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center

September

13 - Southaven, MS - Bank Plus Amphitheater

14 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

20 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheater

21 - Denver, CO - Fiddler's Green

27 - Jackson, MS - Brandon Amphitheater

28 - Orange Beach, AL - The Wharf Amphitheater

For tour lineups in your market or to purchase VIP Packages, visit lynyrdskynyrd.com.

Watch Lynyrd Skynyrd's performance of "Free Bird", taken from the album Live In Atlantic City: