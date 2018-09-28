LYNYRD SKYNYRD Streaming "Free Bird" Video From Live In Atlantic City Multi-Format Release

Lynyrd Skynyrd's Live In Atlantic City is out now on CD + Blu-ray Digipak (limited first print run in fake leather), 2LP Gatefold+download, DVD, Blu-ray, and digital via earMUSIC. Order here, and watch a video for "Free Bird" from the release below.

There is no other true American rock band quite like Lynyrd Skynyrd. The iconic Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductees are some of the most influential legends of our time. Live In Atlantic City, the band's brand new live release, pays tribute to and celebrates its legacy with the help of three incredible artists.

In the Decades Rock Arena in Atlantic City, Lynyrd Skynyrd were joined by incredibly talented guest performers to create one uniquely magical night: 3 Doors Down, who rose to international fame with their first single "Kryptonite"; Hank Williams Jr. (yes, the son of the country music singer Hank Williams); and the American singer and songwriter Bo Bice, who was a runner-up to Carrie Underwood in the fourth season of American Idol.

Newly mixed and mastered, Live In Atlantic City celebrates the legend that is Lynyrd Skynyrd in an energetic, 70-minute show. Each guest artist performs with Lynyrd Skynyrd - there of 3 Doors Down's hit "Kryptonite" and Bo Bice's "The Real Thing," the title track to his album. The show peaks with a performance of the Lynyrd Skynyrd originals - "Call Me The Breeze" and of course "Sweet Home Alabama" – performed by Lynyrd Skynyrd together with all of the special guests.

Tracklisting:

"Workin' For MCA"

"Red White and Blue (Love It Or Leave)"

"Gimme Three Steps"

"The Real Thing" (featuring Bo Bice)

"Gimme Back My Bullets" (featuring Bo Bice)

"Down South Jukin’"(featuring Hank Williams Jr.)

"Born To Boogie" (featuring Hank Williams Jr.)

"That Smell" (featuring 3 Doors Down)

"Kryptonite" (featuring 3 Doors Down)

"Saturday Night Special" (featuring 3 Doors Down)

"Call Me the Breeze"

"Sweet Home Alabama"

"Free Bird"

DVD and Blu-ray also include: Bonus: Lynyrd Skynyrd Confidential

