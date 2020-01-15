LYNYRD SKYNYRD To Host Music Festival In Orlando In August

Currently in the midst of their Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour, southern rock legends Lynyrd Skynyrd announce a 4-day rock music festival hosted at the Rosen Shingle Creek hotel in Orlando, Florida from August 20-24, 2020. Skynyrd has once again partnered with Sixthman, the industry leader in music festivals at sea & resorts, to turn their Simple Man Cruise into a land-based music festival – Lynyrd Skynyrd & Frynds: Simple Man Jam.

In addition to two unique Lynyrd Skynyrd concerts, a Q&A with the band, and additional Skynyrd interactions, fans will be treated to performances by Styx, Blackberry Smoke, Charlie Daniels Band, 38 Special, Shooter Jennings, Drivin’ N Cryin’, Black Stone Cherry, and Bishop Gun, with additional artists to be announced.

Rosen Shingle Creek is a full service, luxury hotel located just 10 minutes from the Orlando International Airport on Universal Boulevard. All festival attendees will have access to the hotel’s amenities and receive a 15% discount on treatments at The Spa at Shingle Creek, retail and couples’ packages, individual golf tee times and more. Prices start at $1399 per person with deposits as low as $250. Head to Simple Man Jam for more information on pricing and availability.