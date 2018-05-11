LYNYRD SKYNYRD - Van Zant Brothers Childhood Home Gets Historic Site Designation
May 11, 2018, an hour ago
The house where rockers Ronnie, Donnie and Johnny Van Zant grew up is officially one of Florida's historic sites.
A marker noting the home as a Florida heritage site was officially unveiled on during a ceremony in Jacksonville on Saturday. The plaque notes Ronnie Van Zant's role in forming Lynyrd Skynyrd, Johnny Van Zant's role as singer in the reborn Skynyrd group and Donnie Van Zant's role as a founding member of .38 Special. It recognizes their "prodigious contribution to the world of rock music."
Jacksonville entrepreneur Todd Smith bought the house while looking for homes in the area.
Read a full story and check out a photo gallery at The (Jacksonville) Florida Times-Union.
After a career that has spanned more than 40 years and includes a catalog of more than 60 albums, southern rock icons Lynyrd Skynyrd have embarked on its final Last Of The Street Survivors Farewell Tour presented by SiriusXM. The first leg of the career-concluding tour will wrap Saturday, September 1st in Atlanta, GA at the Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood. The tour will cross the country throughout the summer over Fridays and Saturdays to give fans one last memorable night of classic American rock-and-roll.
The Last Of The Street Survivors Farewell Tour marks a big moment for the three generation of fans, as the band has been consistently touring since it took a decade off in 1977. The iconic group is widely known for their live performances that usually include their beloved, elongated version of “Free Bird,” most often played at the end of their set, and their live albums including their multi-platinum certified One More From The Road.
Tour dates:
May
11 - Starplex Pavilion - Dallas, Texas
12 - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman - Houston, Texas
18 - Ak-Chin Pavilion - Phoenix, Arizona
19 - Mattress Firm Amphitheatre - Chula Vista, California
25 - Shoreline Amphitheatre - Mountain View, California
26 - Glen Helen Amphitheater - San Bernardino, California
June
22 - PNC Bank Arts Center - Holmdel, New Jersey
23 - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theatre - Wantagh, New York
29 - Coastal Credit Union Music Park - Raleigh, North Carolina
30 - PNC Music Pavilion - Charlotte, North Carolina
July
6 - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater - Virginia Beach, Virginia
7 - Jiffy Lube Live - Bristow, Virginia
13 - Darien Lake Amphitheater - Darien, New York
14 - Xfinity Theatre - Hartford, Connecticut
20 - Xfinity Center - Mansfield, Massachusetts*
21 - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts - Bethel, New York
27 - Blossom Music Center - Cleveland, Ohio
28 - Hersheypark Stadium - Hershey, Pennsylvania
August
3 - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park, Illinois
4 - Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center - Noblesville, Indiana
10 - DTE Energy Music Theatre - Detroit, Michigan+
11 - Budweiser Stage - Toronto, Ontario
17 - Riverbend Music Center - Cincinnati, Ohio
18 - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - St. Louis, Missouri
24 - Lakeview Amphitheatre - Syracuse, New York
25 - KeyBank Pavilion - Burgettstown, Pennsylvania
31 - Oak Mountain Amphitheatre - Pelham, AL
September
1 - Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood, Atlanta, Georgia
(Photo - Clay Patrick McBride)