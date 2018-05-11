LYNYRD SKYNYRD - Van Zant Brothers Childhood Home Gets Historic Site Designation

The house where rockers Ronnie, Donnie and Johnny Van Zant grew up is officially one of Florida's historic sites.

A marker noting the home as a Florida heritage site was officially unveiled on during a ceremony in Jacksonville on Saturday. The plaque notes Ronnie Van Zant's role in forming Lynyrd Skynyrd, Johnny Van Zant's role as singer in the reborn Skynyrd group and Donnie Van Zant's role as a founding member of .38 Special. It recognizes their "prodigious contribution to the world of rock music."

Jacksonville entrepreneur Todd Smith bought the house while looking for homes in the area.

After a career that has spanned more than 40 years and includes a catalog of more than 60 albums, southern rock icons Lynyrd Skynyrd have embarked on its final Last Of The Street Survivors Farewell Tour presented by SiriusXM. The first leg of the career-concluding tour will wrap Saturday, September 1st in Atlanta, GA at the Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood. The tour will cross the country throughout the summer over Fridays and Saturdays to give fans one last memorable night of classic American rock-and-roll.

The Last Of The Street Survivors Farewell Tour marks a big moment for the three generation of fans, as the band has been consistently touring since it took a decade off in 1977. The iconic group is widely known for their live performances that usually include their beloved, elongated version of “Free Bird,” most often played at the end of their set, and their live albums including their multi-platinum certified One More From The Road.

Tour dates:

May

11 - Starplex Pavilion - Dallas, Texas

12 - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman - Houston, Texas

18 - Ak-Chin Pavilion - Phoenix, Arizona

19 - Mattress Firm Amphitheatre - Chula Vista, California

25 - Shoreline Amphitheatre - Mountain View, California

26 - Glen Helen Amphitheater - San Bernardino, California

June

22 - PNC Bank Arts Center - Holmdel, New Jersey

23 - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theatre - Wantagh, New York

29 - Coastal Credit Union Music Park - Raleigh, North Carolina

30 - PNC Music Pavilion - Charlotte, North Carolina

July

6 - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater - Virginia Beach, Virginia

7 - Jiffy Lube Live - Bristow, Virginia

13 - Darien Lake Amphitheater - Darien, New York

14 - Xfinity Theatre - Hartford, Connecticut

20 - Xfinity Center - Mansfield, Massachusetts*

21 - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts - Bethel, New York

27 - Blossom Music Center - Cleveland, Ohio

28 - Hersheypark Stadium - Hershey, Pennsylvania

August

3 - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park, Illinois

4 - Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center - Noblesville, Indiana

10 - DTE Energy Music Theatre - Detroit, Michigan+

11 - Budweiser Stage - Toronto, Ontario

17 - Riverbend Music Center - Cincinnati, Ohio

18 - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - St. Louis, Missouri

24 - Lakeview Amphitheatre - Syracuse, New York

25 - KeyBank Pavilion - Burgettstown, Pennsylvania

31 - Oak Mountain Amphitheatre - Pelham, AL

September

1 - Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood, Atlanta, Georgia

(Photo - Clay Patrick McBride)