LYNYRD SKYNYRD - "We Have An Album In The Can"

Southern rock icons, Lynyrd Skynyrd, are currently in the midst of their Last Of The Street Survivors Farewell Tour. Mark Dean of Madness To Creation recently spoke with vocalist Johnny Van Zant about his impending retirement; an excerpt follows:

A lot of bands quit touring but the still release music. I just wonder if you guys had any plans maybe to still release music?

Johnny Van Zant: "Yeah. You know, Gary (Rossington, guitarist) said that. We have an album in the can really, to be honest. We have a bunch of songs that we’re all the time writing. And you know, so probably after this tour we’ll have that album, do a studio thing and we actually recorded our last show here in Jacksonville. Did a DVD and actually the CD for it and that’ll come out sometime along the way too."

What about yourself then musically? Do you have any plans to reactivate the Johnny Van Zant Band or any other musical things?

Johnny Van Zant: "You know what I’m always making new music – me and my brother Donnie we’re creating all the time and we live right next door to each other here in Florida and I got a little place in the back and we go out there and we bang around and make music. So we’re actually, one of my things on my bucket list is to do a gospel album. Really would be right, one of the things I would like to do. I lost my oldest daughter last year due to cancer and it kind of got me back to where I should have been at a long time ago with God. So I’m a true believer in that and that’s one of my things and maybe make a blues record. I’ve done a couple of country albums. But I’d love to do those things before I go on to the mighty big heaven up in the sky too."

Read the complete interview at this location.

Last Of The Street Survivors Farewell Tour US dates:

April

27 - Indio, CA - Stagecoach

May

10 - Tuscaloosa, AL - Tuscaloosa Amphitheater

11 - Arlington, TX - KAABOO Texas

17 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center

18 - Lafayette, LA - Cajundome

24 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

31 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

June

1 - Bangor, ME - Darling's Waterfront Pavilion

July

13 - Canandaigua, NY - Constellation Brands–Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center

19 - Welch, MN - Treasure Island Resort & Casino

20 - Walker, MN - Moondance Jam

26 - Portland, OR - Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

27 - Seattle, WA - White River Amphitheatre

August

9 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

16 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena

17 - Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre

23 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre presented by Mercury Insurance

30 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion

31 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center

September

13 - Southaven, MS - Bank Plus Amphitheater

14 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

20 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheater

21 - Denver, CO - Fiddler's Green

27 - Jackson, MS - Brandon Amphitheater

28 - Orange Beach, AL - The Wharf Amphitheater

For tour lineups in your market

Watch Lynyrd Skynyrd's performance of "Free Bird", taken from the album Live In Atlantic City: