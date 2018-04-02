LYNYRD SKYNYRD’s JOHNNY VAN ZANT - “The Question I Get Asked The Most Is “Are You Guys From Alabama?”

Watch singer Johnny Van Zant, guitarists Gary Rossington and Rickey Medlocke from Southern rock legends Lynyrd Skynyrd talk about the band’s classic song “Sweet Home Alabama” below.

Johnny Van Zant says: “The question that I get asked the most being in Lynyrd Skynyrd is ‘Are you guys from Alabama?’”

