LYPSWITCH - Sunset Strip Veterans Return With New Release

In 1988, Lypswitch moved from Orlando, FL to Hollywood, CA to follow the rock n' roll dream. In three years the band played over 100 shows and was almost signed. After 30 years the band has regrouped and has finally released this new CD, featuring 14 songs, including three new tracks.

30 Years is available here.

30 Years tracklisting:

"World Of Sin"

"American Song"

"Somewhere Someplace" (featuring Joe Leste of Bang Tango)

"Rock N Roll Ain't Pretty"

"Watch Me Live"

"Domination" (New)

"Thirst" (New)

"Carry Me Away" (New)

"Rattlesnake Skin"

"Sexx On The Sun"

"Razorblade Slide"

"Kiss In The Dark"

"Psychedelic"

"Dave's Song"

Lypswitch is:

Danny Whaley - Vocals

Mick O'Brien - Guitars

David Love - Bass

K.A. - Drums