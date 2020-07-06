LYRIA - Singer ALINE HAPP Covers "Again" By LENNY KRAVITZ

One of Lenny Kravitz's classics, “Again”, has just received a folk re-interpretation courtesy of Aline Happ, frontwoman of Lyria. While in the original version, the rock n' roll sound is very present, in this version, the guitar and drums are replaced by violins, acoustic guitar, percussion, and even synthesizers and harpsichord accompanied by the bass. The song is part of a series of videos that already includes covers of “Stricken” by Disturbed, “Titanium” by David Guetta, and “We Found Love” by Rihanna.

“This song is very beautiful, the melody and the lyrics are very emotional. It is also very different from what I am used to singing, so I thought it would be fun to make a version of it in a more acoustic, folk and intimate style,” says Aline Happ.

During the COVID-19 quarantine, each person discovered a new talent. In the case of Aline Happ, it was through these videos that she became a music producer in addition to editing the clips, as highlighted by Aline below:

“Since we are living these strange times, without concerts, I felt the need to produce even more, so I decided to venture into this world of production. I'm learning a lot. I've been creating a lot of videos, images, art, marketing plans, etc. for Lyria, but I don't produce the recording of the songs, just the Lockdown Sessions. I always wanted to record versions, and now, without concerts, I decided it was the right time to launch my channel and try some new things.”

Among the novelties of this video is the launch of the sponsorship of the channel, via Patreon and it already has quite a few fans, mentioned at the end of the video. The support modality acts as an incentive for artists, especially for the independent ones.

“It is like an advantage club. I offer different rewards from having the names in the credits of my videos, to chat via Skype, also surprise boxes, backstage footage, among other things. Donations are monthly and people can donate from $1 per month. Each amount has a different reward. And it is always possible to increase, decrease or even cancel the donation,” explains Aline Happ.

Known worldwide, Lyria is a Brazilian band founded in 2012 by Aline Happ. Since then, the group has released two albums with crowdfunding support, Catharsis (2014) and Immersion (2018) and played in several Brazilian cities.