LZZY HALE And BRAD WHITFORD Perform AEROSMITH Classics "Last Child" And "Nobody's Fault" Live; Video Available

Nashville favorites The East Side Gamblers performed some rock and metal classics for Chemokaze VI, an annual charity event held at Mercy Lounge for patients battling with cancer, on January 6th with the help of Halestorm vocalist Lzzy Hale and Aerosmith guitarist Brad Whitford. Check out their performances of the Aerosmith's classics "Last Child" and "Nobody's Fault".

Lzzy Hale, Joe Hottinger and Josh Smith of Halestorm also hit the stage as a unit with The East Side Gamblers. Check out fan-filmed video below.