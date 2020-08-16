LZZY HALE, GILBY CLARKE, MATT SORUM, ROBIN ZANDER And More Cover THE BEATLES, AC/DC For (De)Tour Virtual Festival

This past Saturday, August 15th, Morrison Hotel Gallery and Rolling Live Studios hosted (De)Tour, a day-long virtual charity festival in association with MusiCares and NIVA.

The video below contians two songs:

"Come Together" by The Beatles as performed by: Lzzy Hale, Linda Perry, Slash, Gilby Clarke, Mike Garson, Blasko, and Matt Sorum.

"It's A Long Way To The Top (If You Wanna Rock 'N' Roll) by AC/DC as performed by: Lzzy Hale, Robin Zander, Gilby Clarke, Blasko, and Matt Sorum.