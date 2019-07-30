LZZY HALE Talks Forming HALESTORM At Age 13 - "Our Teachers Would Have Interventions; They Would Try To Tell Us 'Hey, That's Actually A Stupid Idea..."
July 30, 2019, 4 minutes ago
Speaking with Heavy Magazine, Halestorm co-founder Lzzy Hale talked about the band's formative year, referring to it as "an all-or-nothing decision from a very early age."
Lzzy: "All of our teachers would have interventions. We started a rock band, and they would try to tell us, like, 'Hey, that's actually a stupid idea, you shouldn't be putting all your eggs in one basket and you shouldn't be obsessed with a band. You should be looking at going to college.' I was 13 when we started the band, and it's been my first band, I've been in the band longer than I haven't been in a band in my life. And it's interesting, that type of attitude that you get - not in a bad way, but this satisfaction that you get when you find something that's yours. You find this thing, like, 'Wow, I can put music together and I understand this in a weird way, but it's something that none of my friends can do and nobody that I really know can do and something that's mine.' And so I think that we weren't necessarily gonna let anyone take that away from us without a fight, but we got in a lot of stand-offs."
Halestorm recently announced a month-long North American tour with Godsmack, following their summer run with rock icon Alice Cooper. The dates kick off September 20th in Green Bay, WI and run through October 18th in Tulsa, OK.
Halestorm tour dates:
July (with Alice Cooper)
31 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
August (with Alice Cooper)
1 - The Woodlands, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
3 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boling Arena, University of Tennessee
4 - Nashville, TN - Grand Ole Opry House
7 - Canandaigua, NY - Constellation Brands-Marvin Sands PAC: CMAC
8 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
10 - Westbrook, ME - Maine Savings Pavilion at Rock Row
11 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
13 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live
15 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
16 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion
August
30 - Pueblo, CO - Colorado State Fair Events Center
September (with Godsmack, except *)
20 - Green Bay, WI - Resch Center
21 - Madison, WI - Alliant Energy Center
22 - Moline, IL - TaxSlayer Center
24 - Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford Premier Center
25 - Wichita, KS - In-Trust Arena
27 - Cape Girardeau, MO - Show Me Center
28 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life Festival 2019*
29 - Alpharetta, GA - Alpharetta Amphitheatre
October (with Godsmack, except *)
1 - West Palm Beach, FL - Coral Sky Amphitheatre at the South Florida Fairgrounds
2 - Estero, FL - Hertz Arena
4 - Pensacola, FL - Pensacola Civic Center
5 - Southaven, MS - Landers Center
6 - Rogers, AR - Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion
8 - Loveland, CO - Budweiser Arena
9 - Salt Lake City, UT - Usana Pavilion
11 - Sacramento, CA - Discovery Park*
12 - Bakersfield, CA - Rabobank Arena
13 - Ontario, CA - Citizen’s Bank Arena
15 - San Diego, CA - Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
16 - Phoenix, AZ - Comerica Pavilion
18 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center
November
13 - Paris, France - Salle Pleyel
14 - Cologne, Germany - Palladium
16 - Munich, Germany - Tonhalle – Kultfabrik
18 - Offenbach, Germany - Capitol Offenbach
19 - Hamburg, Germany - Grosse Freheit
20 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live
24 - Glasgow, UK - The SSE Hydro
25 - Nottingham, UK - Motorpoint Arena Nottingham
27 - Cardiff, UK - Motorpoint Arena Cardiff
28 - London, UK - Alexandra Palace
December
2 - Tokyo, Japan - Tsutaya O-East
3 - Osaka, Japan - Umeda Club Quattro
6 - Sydney, NSW, Australia - Enmore Theatre
7 - Brisbane, QLD, Australia - The Tivoli
9 - Adelaide, SA, Australia - The Gov
10 - Melbourne, VIC, Australia - Forum Melbourne
(Photo - Judy Won)