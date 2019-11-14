M.I.GOD. Announce Five Shows In Germany Supporting A LIFE DIVIDED

German prog metallers M.I.GOD., has checked in with the following announcement:

"It's official! We will support the great electro rockers of A Life Divided on five dates of their Echoes tour 2020! The tour for the new album, which will be released on 31.01.2020, starts on February 1st in their hometown, Munich. The first four shows of A Life Divided will be supported by the impressive alternative rockers, Slears. The following shows will take us all over Germany, from Leipzig over Berlin to Aschaffenburg to Bochum and Hameln.

Both Slears and M.I.GOD have a long lasting friendship with ALD, so this concert tour will be a very special and familiar one! Join us and get your tickets here."

Dates are as follows:

February

15 - Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser

16 - Berlin, Germany - Musik Und Frieden

20 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colos-Saal

21 - Bochum, Germany - Matrix

22 - Hameln, Germany - Sumpfblume

Max Chemnitz, the frontman and founder M.I.GOD., recently checked in with the following update:

"Changes are part of life and so M.I.GOD. has also experienced such changes. It is with great pleasure that we would like to announce new members to the band.

For the recently quit Dan (Heß / guitars) and Mick (Steger / bass), who want to revive their old band Dieversity, and Uli (Holzermer / guitars), who wants to shorten his musical efforts in the future and therefore only wants to swing the string axe at Silverlane, we found more than worthy replacements within only a few weeks. The new musicians will be introduced to you soon.

We wish Dan, Mick and Uli all the best and much success with their projects. Meanwhile, M.I.GOD. is more alive than ever! With success and having a blast, we have already rocked the first show together last weekend. We are all extremely happy about the new formation, eager to play, and ready to take the band to the next level with fresh accents and a new groove... the first harbingers will be served to you in just a few days."

