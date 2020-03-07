M.I.GOD. Perform Live Cover Of DURAN DURAN's "Ordinary World"; Fan-Filmed Video From A LIFE DIVIDED Support Tour Available

German prog metallers M.I.GOD. recently wrapped a short support tour with A Life Divided. Fan-filmed video from the tour, which includes a live cover of the Duran Duran classic "Ordinary World" is available below.

M.I.GOD. released an official video for the song "Tears Of Today" last year, taken from their new concept album Specters On Parade (see below). Speaking with BraveWords, vocalist / founder Max Chemnitz discussed being labelled progressive metal, Savatage’s Streets album, and Queensrÿche’s Operation: Mindcrime.

On M.I.GOD. being labelled progressive metal:

"It doesn't bother me, but I don't like categorizing a band's sound. It has turned into a real problem. You can say 'Specters On Parade is old school thrash metal...' and there are some typical characteristics of that sound that we do not have, so we are not old school thrash metal. I think M.I.GOD. is a mix of everything, so the sound of the band isn't easily put into a box."

On Queensrÿche’s critically acclaimed epic, Operation: Mindcrime:

"It came out in 1988 when metal fans like me and you went to the record store, and I bought it without hearing a note from it because I love Rage For Order. I put it on the record player and that intro.... man, cool and creepy (laughs). And as the album played it was almost like too much information. There was so much to process, I didn't get it the first time. My ears weren't that well educated yet (laughs). I got into Queensrÿche when they put out Rage For Order, not The Warning like everyone else. It honestly took five or six years for my mind to be open enough for Operation: Mindcrime, where it was at a point where I loved it as much and knew it as well as Rage For Order."

On the Specters On Parade outro ("Terminus Life") being inspired by the "I remember you" outro on Queensrÿche’s "Eyes Of A Stranger":

"Well.... yeah (laughs). I can't deny that."

On Savatage's classic concept album, Streets:

"I was a big fan of Savatage when they were active and I bought every record. I'm a huge fan of the Gutter Ballet album. Street is a really cool concept album, the songs are great, but the production is terrible. I hate the production of that record because it sounds so flat. They should really remaster it or do it again."

For information on M.I.GOD. go to this location.