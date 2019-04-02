M.I.GOD. - Song Teaser Trailer For Specters On Parade Concept Album Posted

German bashers M.I.GOD. have posted a song teaser for their new concept album, Specters On Parade, out now through Fastball Music Check it out below.

Specters On Parade was released in February 2019 and is the first of two concept albums from M.I.GOD. It features 20 tracks in total, 10 being full songs connected with short interludes to tie the concept together. Specters On Parade in the follow-up to M.I.GOD.'s 2012 album, Floor 29, marking an epic return following the tragic death of bassist Matt Weber that sidelined the band.

The tracklist is as follows:

"Vertigo"

"The Solitary Ghost"

"Tongues Of Poison"

"We All Belong To The Dark"

"Embracing The Neon"

"Titans Of The Void"

"The Sleeping Cruelty"

"Atelier Macabre"

"Specters On Parade"

"Sonata In Tenebris (Interlude I)"

"Tears Of Today"

"What's Your Favorite Scourge"

"Chances"

"The Call"

"Weight Of A Million Souls"

"Cluster (Interlude II)"

"Bound To A Daydream"

"Between The Devil And The Deep Blue Sea"

"The Threshold"

"Terminus Life"

"I Feed You My Love" (bonus track)

For information and updates on M.I.GOD. go to the band's official Facebook page here.