MAC SABBATH Announce 2018 Tour Dates; Kicks Off Tonight

Fast food-themed Black Sabbath cover kings Mac Sabbath have officially reached road (hot) dog status, announcing a slew (or slaw, in this case) of 2018 tour dates beginning today in Las Vegas, NV. The band will perform at six venues in the western U.S. in May and June, and will pick up touring again in the fall, beginning in September. More dates are scheduled to be announced soon.



Tickets are available via each venue.

Dates:

May

9 – Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl

11 – Grand Junction, CO – Mesa Theatre

12 – Denver, CO – Crowne Plaza Denver Airport Convention Center

13 – Colorado Springs, CO – Black Sheep

15 – Flagstaff, AZ – The Green Room

June

16 – Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory

September

7 – Sacramento, CA – Holy Diver

14 – Tustin, CA – Marty’s On Newport

November

1 – San Jose, CA – The Ritz

2 – Crystal Bay, NV – Crown Room at Crystal Bay Casino

3 – Portland, OR – Dante’s

4 – Tacoma, WA – Jazzbones

16 – Buffalo, NY – Tralf Music Hall

17 – Grand Rapids, MI – Pyramid Scheme

Don't forget to snag Mac Sabbath's first ever recorded music - the single Pair-A-Buns - via flexi disc in their official coloring activity book. The coloring book is chock full of fantastically-ridiculous images to color, dots to connect, mazes to solve and more. Order for just $15 via OfficialMacSabbath.com.





That said, it seems Mac Sabbath fans have been waiting very patiently for an official music video too. Well, as if mummy finally broke down and bought you that long-awaited first kids meal you've been begging for, Mac Sabbath have given in to your desires and are unleashing their ridiculously fantastic Claymation music video for "Pair-A-Buns" today. Witness your favorite fast food mascots battling it out for delicious, caloric greatness!

The "Pair-A-Buns" video was filmed and edited by Jesus Rivera (Demonbabies) and features Claymation sequences by Brad Uyeda.





(Photo by: Jeremy Saffer)