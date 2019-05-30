MAC SABBATH Announce Cheesiest Tour Yet With OKILLY DOKILLY And PLAYBOY MANBABY

Fast food-themed Black Sabbath parody kings, Mac Sabbath, are announcing their cheesiest tour yet. The band has been hungry to announce their latest plans, and today, are serving up some tasty tour news - Mac Sabbath will head out with the world's only "Nedal" band, Okilly Dokilly, and oddball openers Playboy Manbaby on the American Cheese Tour.

The tour will begin on July 26 in Tempe, AZ and visit many cities across the US, returning to Arizona at its end on September 7 (the last four dates will feature only Playboy Manbaby as support). Tickets are available now, here. See below for a full list of dates.

Mysterious Mac Sabbath frontman Ronald Osbourne says, "We are back and stacked with more cheese to please!"

Okilly Dokilly's Head Ned adds, "The Neds and I are really excited to be back on the road with our favorite McNeighborinos in Mac Sabbath and our buds in Playboy Manbaby. American Cheese is going to be a really fun tour, and we're ready to kick out the steamed jams this summer."

Playboy Manbaby's Robbie Pfeffer says, "We have been told that our families will be returned to us mostly unharmed as long we go on along with this tour and maintain a "good attitude." We are excited about the prospect of seeing our families again, preferably alive. We would like to thank both Okilly Dokilly and Mac Sabbath for very forcefully allowing us to join them on this tour. We would also like to let them know that, as requested, we have not been in contact with any form of law enforcement and will comply with all current and future demands."

Mac Sabbath tour dates:

July (with Okilly Dokilly and Playboy Manbaby)

26 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theatre

27 - Tucson, AZ - 191 Toole

28 - Albuquerque, NM - Sister Bar

30 - Oklahoma City - Tower Theatre

31 - Kansas City, MO - Knuckleheads

August (with Okilly Dokilly and Playboy Manbaby)

1 - Springfield, IN - Gathering of the Juggalos at Lawrence County Recreational Park (No Okilly Dokilly or Playboy Manbaby)

2 - Columbus, OH - Al Rosa Villa

3 - Cincinnati, OH - Woodward Theater

4 - Louisville, KY - Zanzabar

6 - St. Louis, MO - The Ready Room

7 - Springfield, MO - Outland Ballroom

8 - Tulsa, OK - Shrine

9 - Dallas, TX - Trees

10 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar

11 - Austin, TX - Barracuda

12 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger

14 - New Orleans, LA - Santos

15 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl Music Hall

16 - Tampa, FL - Crowbar

17 - Lake Worth, FL - Propaganda

18 - Melbourne, FL - Iron Oak Post

20 - Jacksonville, FL - 1904 Music Hall

21 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade - Hell

22 - Asheville, NC - Grey Eagle Music

23 - Wilmington, NC - Reggie's 42nd St.

24 - Durham, NC - Motorco Music Hall

25 - Washington, DC - Black Cat

27 - Montclair, NJ - The Wellmont Montclair Theater

28 - Pittsburgh, PA - Crafthouse Stage & Grill

29 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland Ballroom

30 - Toledo, OH - Frankie's

31 - Lexington, KY - Cosmic Charlie's

September (with Okilly Dokilly and Playboy Manbaby)

1 - Nashville, TN - Exit/In

September (with Playboy Manbaby only)

3 - Memphis, TN - Hi Tone

4 - Wichita, KS - Barleycorn's

5 - Colorado Springs, CO - Sunshine Studios

7 - Flagstaff, AZ - The Green Room

(Photo - Jeremy Saffer)