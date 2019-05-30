MAC SABBATH Announce Cheesiest Tour Yet With OKILLY DOKILLY And PLAYBOY MANBABY
May 30, 2019, an hour ago
Fast food-themed Black Sabbath parody kings, Mac Sabbath, are announcing their cheesiest tour yet. The band has been hungry to announce their latest plans, and today, are serving up some tasty tour news - Mac Sabbath will head out with the world's only "Nedal" band, Okilly Dokilly, and oddball openers Playboy Manbaby on the American Cheese Tour.
The tour will begin on July 26 in Tempe, AZ and visit many cities across the US, returning to Arizona at its end on September 7 (the last four dates will feature only Playboy Manbaby as support). Tickets are available now, here. See below for a full list of dates.
Mysterious Mac Sabbath frontman Ronald Osbourne says, "We are back and stacked with more cheese to please!"
Okilly Dokilly's Head Ned adds, "The Neds and I are really excited to be back on the road with our favorite McNeighborinos in Mac Sabbath and our buds in Playboy Manbaby. American Cheese is going to be a really fun tour, and we're ready to kick out the steamed jams this summer."
Playboy Manbaby's Robbie Pfeffer says, "We have been told that our families will be returned to us mostly unharmed as long we go on along with this tour and maintain a "good attitude." We are excited about the prospect of seeing our families again, preferably alive. We would like to thank both Okilly Dokilly and Mac Sabbath for very forcefully allowing us to join them on this tour. We would also like to let them know that, as requested, we have not been in contact with any form of law enforcement and will comply with all current and future demands."
Mac Sabbath tour dates:
July (with Okilly Dokilly and Playboy Manbaby)
26 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theatre
27 - Tucson, AZ - 191 Toole
28 - Albuquerque, NM - Sister Bar
30 - Oklahoma City - Tower Theatre
31 - Kansas City, MO - Knuckleheads
August (with Okilly Dokilly and Playboy Manbaby)
1 - Springfield, IN - Gathering of the Juggalos at Lawrence County Recreational Park (No Okilly Dokilly or Playboy Manbaby)
2 - Columbus, OH - Al Rosa Villa
3 - Cincinnati, OH - Woodward Theater
4 - Louisville, KY - Zanzabar
6 - St. Louis, MO - The Ready Room
7 - Springfield, MO - Outland Ballroom
8 - Tulsa, OK - Shrine
9 - Dallas, TX - Trees
10 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar
11 - Austin, TX - Barracuda
12 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger
14 - New Orleans, LA - Santos
15 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl Music Hall
16 - Tampa, FL - Crowbar
17 - Lake Worth, FL - Propaganda
18 - Melbourne, FL - Iron Oak Post
20 - Jacksonville, FL - 1904 Music Hall
21 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade - Hell
22 - Asheville, NC - Grey Eagle Music
23 - Wilmington, NC - Reggie's 42nd St.
24 - Durham, NC - Motorco Music Hall
25 - Washington, DC - Black Cat
27 - Montclair, NJ - The Wellmont Montclair Theater
28 - Pittsburgh, PA - Crafthouse Stage & Grill
29 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland Ballroom
30 - Toledo, OH - Frankie's
31 - Lexington, KY - Cosmic Charlie's
September (with Okilly Dokilly and Playboy Manbaby)
1 - Nashville, TN - Exit/In
September (with Playboy Manbaby only)
3 - Memphis, TN - Hi Tone
4 - Wichita, KS - Barleycorn's
5 - Colorado Springs, CO - Sunshine Studios
7 - Flagstaff, AZ - The Green Room
(Photo - Jeremy Saffer)