MAC SABBATH Battles Rival Fast Food Mascots In Claymation Music Video For "Pair-A-Buns"

Fast food themed Black Sabbath cover kings Mac Sabbath are making dreams come true, one month at a time. Earlier this year, the band released their first ever recorded music - the single "Pair-A-Buns" - via flexi disc in their official new coloring activity book that was previously only available on tour. Due to high demand, Mac Sabbath has the coloring book available online, starting now. The coloring book is chock full of ridiculous images to color, dots to connect, mazes to solve and more. Order for just $15 via OfficialMacSabbath.com.





That said, it seems Mac Sabbath fans have been waiting very patiently for an official music video too. Well, as if mummy finally broke down and bought you that long-awaited first kids meal you've been begging for, Mac Sabbath have given in to your desires and are unleashing their ridiculously fantastic Claymation music video for "Pair-A-Buns" today. Witness your favorite fast food mascots battling it out for delicious, caloric greatness!

The "Pair-A-Buns" video was filmed and edited by Jesus Rivera (Demonbabies) and features Claymation sequences by Brad Uyeda.





Stay tuned for upcoming touring and video release news from Mac Sabbath.