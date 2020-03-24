MACBETH Announce Digital Album Listening Session

Macbeth's new album, Gedankenwächter, will be released this Friday (March 27). In lieu of the originally planned release gigs, which were cancelled due to concert bans, the album will stream in its entirety on May 25 starting 9 PM, CET on laut.fm/ostmetal at "Hendrik's Heavy-Stunde".

During the broadcast, guitarist Ralf and drummer Steffen will participate in a real-time online chat on radio.ostmetal.de/chat.htm where they will answer your burning questions.

Gedankenwächter was once again mixed and mastered by Patrick W. Engel. The stunning album artwork was created by Artem Demura.

Gedankenwächter will be available as CD Digipak, limited edition Gatefold Vinyl LP on black or silver vinyl, a limited edition box set with exclusive content as well as download and stream. Get it here.

Tracklisting:

"Friedenstaube"

"Krieger"

"In seinem Namen"

"Wolfkinder"

"Daskalogiannis"

"Neue Welt"

"Brandstifter"

"Hexenhammer"

"Gedankenwächter"

"Demmin"

(Photo - Olaf Wagner)