MACBETH Streaming Title Track Of Upcoming Gedankenwächter Album; Audio

Listen to "Gedankenwächter", Macbeth's new single, and title track of the upcoming album, below. The band's fifth studio album, to be released on March 27, was once again mixed and mastered by Patrick W. Engel. The stunning album artwork was created by Artem Demura.

Gedankenwächter will be available as CD Digipak, limited edition Gatefold Vinyl LP on black or silver vinyl, a limited edition box set with exclusive content as well as download and stream. Get it here.

Tracklisting:

"Friedenstaube"

"Krieger"

"In seinem Namen"

"Wolfkinder"

"Daskalogiannis"

"Neue Welt"

"Brandstifter"

"Hexenhammer"

"Gedankenwächter"

"Demmin"

"Gedankenwächter":

(Photo - Olaf Wagner)