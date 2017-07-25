MACHINE HEAD And Friends Cover STEVIE NICKS & TOM PETTY, AC/DC, ALICE IN CHAINS, TEMPLE OF THE DOG At ROBB FLYNN’s 50th Birthday Bash; Video

Robb Flynn, frontman of San Francisco Bay Area metal titans Machine Head, celebrated his 50th birthday at the Oakland Metro on July 22nd with a plethora of special guests.

The video below features a cover of the Stevie Nicks & Tom Petty classic, “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around”, performed by the following:

Marta Demmel - Vocals

Craig Locicero - Guitar

Dave McClain - Drums

Brad Barth - Keyboards

Robb Flynn - Vocals

Jared MacEachern - Bass

Harald O, Andy Galeon - Backing Vocals

Robb brought Australian super Head Case MC BBQ onstage for a little "TNT" by AC/DC and insanity ensued. The guys also cover Alice In Chains’ "We Die Young". Watch below:

Robb and friends also covered Temple Of The Dog's "Hunger Strike" at the bash. The following lineup were on stage:

Tony Malson - Vocals

Andy Galeon - Drums

Craig Locicero - Guitar

Robb Flynn - Vocals, Guitar

Jared MacEachern - Bass

Brad Barth - Keyboards