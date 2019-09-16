MACHINE HEAD Announce Second European Leg For Burn My Eyes 25th Anniversary Tour

Machine head have announced the second European leg of their 25 Year Anniversary tour for the band’s classic debut, Burn My Eyes.

The second nd massive round of tour dates kick off in Spain on April 19 in Zaragoza, and continue across Portugal, Eastern Europe, Russia, Scandinavia, wrapping in Birmingham and London at the legendary Alexandra Palace on June 5 and 6.

Building on their wildly popular 'Evening With…’ format, these not-to-be-missed shows will be a three-hour musical extravaganza, comprised of two parts:

Part I will feature a battery of Machine Head’s modern classics, such as "Imperium", "Halo", "Ten Ton Hammer", and "The Blood, The Sweat, The Tears", featuring frontman/guitarist Robb Flynn and bassist Jared MacEachern performing alongside two, soon-to-be-announced ragers on guitar and drums.

Part II will feature the Bay Area titan’s classic debut album, Burn My Eyes played in its entirety for the first time ever. And if somehow this historical event could not be monumental enough, taking the stage for this part of the set will be Burn My Eyes-era alumni and Machine Head’s original drummer Chris Kontos and original guitarist, Logan Mader.

Band founder and visionary, Robb Flynn states: “While we all expected the first round of dates to do well, no one could have predicted the frankly mind-boggling attendance numbers with Paris selling out in 1 hour and London selling out in 8 hours! We want everyone to have the opportunity to take part in this very special, once-in-a-lifetime-event, and as promised, we are bringing this around the globe well into Dec 2020. So stoked to bring this event to so many territories that we can't always get to, and ending at Alexandra Palace will, be monu-MENTAL!"

Jared MacEachern is equally looking forward to the run, saying “Lemme just say, you head cases are in for a massively heavy treat! These BME songs are sounding CRUSHING, and the vibe is great. OG head cases are gonna feel it's like the first time, and all you other cats are gonna see where it all began!”

Logan Mader adds, “Really looking forward to this tour and hitting all the markets we will miss on the first run. It’s gonna be amazing! I’ve never been to Greece or Russia and now I’ll have the chance to visit both!!”

Chris Kontos echoes the sentiment, stating, “This is going to be amazing!!! Playing lots of countries I have never played before and some of my favorite places too. I'm very excited about going to Greece being GREEK!!! Playing Russia I'm sure will be quite the adventure. Looking forward to rocking this out!!!!”

Tickets go on general sale at 10 AM, local time, Friday, September 20 September, with VIP pre-sale going live at 10 AM on Wednesday, September 18.

An extremely limited amount of VIP packages will be made available to 30 folks (per show) at MachineHead.vip.



Dates:

April

19 - Zaragoza, Spain - Teatro De Las Esquinas

21 - Santiago De Compostela, Spain - Capitol

23 - Oporto, Portugal - Coliseu De Porto

24 - Lisbon, Portugal - Coliseu De Lisboa

25 - Madrid, Spain - La Riviera

27 - Malaga, Paris 15

28 - Murcia Spain - Gamma

29 - Valencia, Spain - Republicca

May

1 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz

2 Toulouse, France - Le Bikini

5 - Ludwigsburg, Germany - Mhp Arena

6 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof

8 - Hannover, Germany - Swiss Life Hall

9 - Prague, Czech Republic - Forum Karlin

10 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Refinery Gallery

12 - Bucharest, Romania - Quantic Club

13 - Sofia, Bulgaria - Universiada Hall

15 - Thessaloniki, Greece - Fix Factory Of Sound

16 - Athens, Greece - Piraeus Academy

20 - Kiev, Ukraine - Stereoplaza

22 - Moscow, Russia - 1930 Moscow

23 - St Petersburg, Russia - A2

25 - Helsinki, Finland - The Circus

28 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fryhuset Arenan

29 - Oslo, Norway - Sentrum Scene

30 - Aarhus, Denmark - Train

June

1 - Hamburg, Germany - Grosse Freiheit 36

2 - Utrecht, Netherlands - Tivoliredenburg

3 - Lille, France - Aeronef

5 - London, Enland - Alexandra Palace

6 - Birmingham, England - Academy

Previously announced tour dates are listed below.

October

5 - Freiburg, Germany - Sick Arena Musikclub

7 - Tilburg, Holland - 013

9 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Amager Bio

11 - Würzburg, Germany - Posthalle

12 - Leipzig, Germany - Haus Auensee

14 - Bochum, Germany - Ruhr Congress

15 - Munich, Germany - Zenith

16 - Vienna, Austria - Gasometer

18 - Gdansk, Poland - B90

19 - Warsaw, Poland - Progressja

20 - Budapest, Hungary - Baba Negra

22 - Zurich, Switzerland - Komplex

23 - Lyon, France - Le Radiant

25 - Milan, Italy - Live Club

26 - Italy, PADOVA Hall

27 - Luxembourg, Luxembourg - Lux Expo

29 - Paris, France - Le Trianon

31 - Brussels, Belgium - Forest National

November

2 - London, England - O2 Academy Brixton

4 - Manchester, England - O2 Victoria Warehouse

5 - Glasgow, Scotland - O2 Academy

7 - Belfast, Ireland - Telegraph Building

8 - Dublin, Ireland - Olympia Theatre