MACHINE HEAD Announce Split Up
September 28, 2018, 35 minutes ago
Machine Head has announced they are splitting up as members Phil Demmel (guitarist) and Dave McClain (drummer) have quit the band. The group’s upcoming fall U.S. tour will still go on and will now be a farewell tour. Check out a statement from mainman Robb Flynn below:
Flynn said, “I have held on too tight to the reins of this band and I have suffocated those guys. I've got some rough edges; I'm kind of a barnacle. Those rough edges have given us the success we have but they've also hurt the people around me. I’ve got a lot of drive, but I’ve got a lot of anger and rage, and that drive of mine has alienated folks in the band. I ask that you respect Phil and Dave’s decision, as I respect their decision.”
Machine Head recently uploaded the following video preview of their impending 36-city trek:
Dates:
October
4 - Sacramento, CA - Ace Of Spades
6 - Missoula, MT - The Wilma
8 - Calgary, AB - Palace Theatre
9 - Edmonton, AB - Union Hall
10 - Saskatoon, SK - Louis
12 - Winnipeg, MB - The Garrick
13 - Minot, ND - The Original
15 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue
17 - Madison, WI - Majestic Theatre
18 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly's
19 - Kansas City, MO - Truman
20 - Joliet, IL - The Forge
22 - Cleveland, OH - Agora
23 - Grand Rapids, MI - Intersection
24 - Detroit, MI - Majestic Theatre
26 - Ft. Wayne, IN - Clyde Theatre
27 - Columbus, OH - Newport
29 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE
30 - Hartford, CT - The Webster
31 - Huntington, NY - Paramount
November
2 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland
3 - Richmond, VA - National
4 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage
7 - Asheville, NC - Orange Peel
9 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom
10 - Nashville, KY - Exit In
11 - Charlotte, NC - Underground
13 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Revolution
14 - Tampa, FL - The Ritz
16 - New Orleans, LA - House Of Blues
17 - Austin, TX - Emos
18 - Lubbock, TX - Jake's
20 - Tuscon, AZ - Club X
21 - San Diego, CA - House Of Blues
23 - Anaheim, CA - House Of Blues
24 - Santa Cruz, CA - Catalyst