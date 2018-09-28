MACHINE HEAD Announce Split Up

Machine Head has announced they are splitting up as members Phil Demmel (guitarist) and Dave McClain (drummer) have quit the band. The group’s upcoming fall U.S. tour will still go on and will now be a farewell tour. Check out a statement from mainman Robb Flynn below:

Flynn said, “I have held on too tight to the reins of this band and I have suffocated those guys. I've got some rough edges; I'm kind of a barnacle. Those rough edges have given us the success we have but they've also hurt the people around me. I’ve got a lot of drive, but I’ve got a lot of anger and rage, and that drive of mine has alienated folks in the band. I ask that you respect Phil and Dave’s decision, as I respect their decision.”

Machine Head recently uploaded the following video preview of their impending 36-city trek:

Dates:

October

4 - Sacramento, CA - Ace Of Spades

6 - Missoula, MT - The Wilma

8 - Calgary, AB - Palace Theatre

9 - Edmonton, AB - Union Hall

10 - Saskatoon, SK - Louis

12 - Winnipeg, MB - The Garrick

13 - Minot, ND - The Original

15 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

17 - Madison, WI - Majestic Theatre

18 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly's

19 - Kansas City, MO - Truman

20 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

22 - Cleveland, OH - Agora

23 - Grand Rapids, MI - Intersection

24 - Detroit, MI - Majestic Theatre

26 - Ft. Wayne, IN - Clyde Theatre

27 - Columbus, OH - Newport

29 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

30 - Hartford, CT - The Webster

31 - Huntington, NY - Paramount

November

2 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland

3 - Richmond, VA - National

4 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage

7 - Asheville, NC - Orange Peel

9 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom

10 - Nashville, KY - Exit In

11 - Charlotte, NC - Underground

13 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Revolution

14 - Tampa, FL - The Ritz

16 - New Orleans, LA - House Of Blues

17 - Austin, TX - Emos

18 - Lubbock, TX - Jake's

20 - Tuscon, AZ - Club X

21 - San Diego, CA - House Of Blues

23 - Anaheim, CA - House Of Blues

24 - Santa Cruz, CA - Catalyst