MACHINE HEAD Bassist JARED MACEACHERN Separates Shoulder - "I Am Not Missing Tour"

"Let me say first, I AM NOT MISSING TOUR," exclaims Machine Head bassist Jared MacEachern. "I had a mountain biking accident, and what you see in the x-ray (below) is a level 3/5 shoulder separation in my left shoulder. No broken bones, I have little to no pain, and my fingers still work just fine. Best of all, NO SURGERY REQUIRED. My left arm is currently in a sling, so I cannot support a guitar on a strap. HOWEVER, in a few weeks I can sit and play, with full healing being complete before tour. I want to thank my wonderful, amazingly patient girlfriend @kt_lonewolf for taking care of me!"

Since Jared's initial report, Machine Head has issued the following video update:

Let Freedom Ring! It is with great excitement that Machine Head announce the first leg of their 25 Year Anniversary tour for the band’s classic debut, Burn My Eyes. Check out an announcement video below.

The dates kick off in Germany on October 5th in Freiburg, and continue across Europe and the UK, wrapping in Dublin, Ireland on the 8th of November. The US leg will be announced in due course; those dates are set for November into December as the tour makes its way around the globe.

Building on their wildly popular An Evening With… format, these not-to-be-missed shows will be a three-hour musical extravaganza, comprised of two parts:

Part I - will feature a battery of Machine Head’s modern classics, such as ‘Imperium,’ ‘Halo,’ and, ‘The Blood, The Sweat, The Tears,’ featuring frontman/guitarist Robb Flynn and bassist Jared MacEachern performing alongside two, soon-to-be-announced, ragers on guitar and drums.

Part II - will feature the Bay Area band’s classic debut album, Burn My Eyes played in its entirety for the first time ever. And if somehow this historical event could not be monumental enough, taking the stage for this part of the set will be Burn My Eyes-era alumni and Machine Head’s original drummer Chris Kontos and original guitarist, Logan Mader.

Band founder and visionary, Robb Flynn states: “Having started rehearsals with Chris and Logan several weeks ago, I’m literally giddy with excitement at the prospect of how much fun this is going to be. Both Logan and Chris are in phenomenal playing shape, the vibe between all four of us has been incredibly positive!”

Flynn continues, “Having run through deep cuts like ‘Death Church,’ and ‘I’m Your God Now’ for the first time in well over a decade, has reminded me of how fucking heavy our older songs are! This tour is going to be MASSIVE!! The timing couldn’t have been more perfect to share this milestone with the Head Cases! So just a head’s up, DO NOT sleep on this! Tell your friends, spread the word, because tickets are going to disappear!”

Logan Mader adds, “It’s a huge honor for me to take part in celebrating Burn My Eyes 25th birthday! It’s hard to believe this is actually happening. I feel like I won the guitar player lottery.... again! The fact that BME is still relevant today has a lot to do with the fact that Robb has kept the band alive and strong for two and a half decades. I’m very grateful for this!”

Chris Kontos echoes the sentiment, stating, “This is an absolute mind blower! Playing these songs again after 23 years feels just amazing. The fact that it's 25 years later and the BME record is still relevant and revered is humbling to say the least. Doing a huge world tour in celebration of the record is a great way to acknowledge the legacy of Machine Head’s past and future. I'm so looking forward to sharing these songs with the Machine Head fans around the world. Can't wait to meet all you ‘Head Cases’ out there! You can be sure it is going to be a crushing night! See ya soon!”

Holding down the bass, Jared MacEachearn is equally looking forward to the run, saying “It’s not everyday that you get to pay tribute to a classic like ‘Burn My Eyes’ and with Logan and Chris in the mix, I’m really excited to bring something special to old and new fans alike.”

October

5 - Freiburg, Germany - Sick Arena Musikclub

7 - Tilburg, Holland - 013

9 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Amager Bio

11 - Würzburg, Germany - Posthalle

12 - Leipzig, Germany - Haus Auensee

14 - Bochum, Germany - Ruhr Congress

15 - Munich, Germany - Zenith

16 - Vienna, Austria - Gasometer

18 - Gdansk, Poland - B90

19 - Warsaw, Poland - Progressja

20 - Budapest, Hungary - Baba Negra

22 - Zurich, Switzerland - Komplex

23 - Lyon, France - Le Radiant

25 - Milan, Italy - Live Club

26 - Italy, PADOVA Hall

27 - Luxembourg, Luxembourg - Lux Expo

29 - Paris, France - Le Trianon

31 - Brussels, Belgium - Forest National

November

2 - London, England - O2 Academy Brixton

4 - Manchester, England - O2 Victoria Warehouse

5 - Glasgow, Scotland - O2 Academy

7 - Belfast, Ireland - Telegraph Building

8 - Dublin, Ireland - Olympia Theatre