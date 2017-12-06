MACHINE HEAD - "Catharsis" Music Video Making Of Footage Posted
December 6, 2017, 2 hours ago
Machine Head will release their video for "Catharsis", the title track of their upcoming new album, tomorrow night (Thursday, December 7th) at 9 PM, PST. The band have released this "making of" footage:
Machine Head are set to release their ninth studio album, Catharsis on January 26th. The release will be available in an array of formats, including a CD/DVD digipak edition which includes concert footage of the band's 2015 show at San Francisco's Regency Ballroom. A video for "Now We Die", taken from that 21-track DVD can be seen below:
Catharsis was produced by Robb Flynn and recorded, mixed, and co-produced by Zack Ohren at Sharkbite Studios in Oakland, CA. Mastering was handled by Ted Jensen at Sterling Sound, New York, NY. Cover photography was created by Seanen Middleton.
To pre-order Catharsis and view the various formats and bundles available, visit this location
Catharsis tracklisting:
"Volatile"
"Catharsis"
"Beyond The Pale"
"California Bleeding"
"Triple Beam "
"Kaleidoscope"
"Bastards"
"Hope Begets Hope"
"Screaming At The Sun"
"Behind A Mask"
"Heavy Lies The Crown"
"Psychotic"
"Grind You Down"
"Razorblade Smile"
"Eulogy"
"Beyond The Pale":
Catharsis special edition bonus DVD tracklisting (filmed live at The Regency Ballroom, San Francisco, CA, 2015):
"Imperium"
"Beautiful Mourning"
"Now We Die"
"Bite The Bullet"
"Locust"
"From This Day"
"Ten Ton Hammer"
"This Is The End"
"Beneath The Silt"
"The Blood, The Sweat, The Tears"
"Darkness Within"
"Bulldozer"
"Killers & Kings"
"Davidian"
"Descend The Shades Of Night"
"Now I Lay Thee Down"
"Take My Scars"
"Aesthetics Of Hate"
"Game Over"
"Old"
"Halo"
Bloodstone & Diamonds World Tour 2014 – 2016 (Bonus Live CD for box set):
"Clenching The Fists Of Dissent"
"Take Me Through The Fire"
"Now We Die"
"From This Day"
"Ten Ton Hammer"
"Locust"
"Desire To Fire"
"Killers & Kings"
"The Blood, The Sweat, The Tears"
"Crashing Around You"
"Darkness Within"
"Imperium"
"Block"
Bloodstone & Diamonds World Tour 2014 – 2016 (Bonus Vinyl for box set):
Side One:
"Clenching The Fists Of Dissent"
"Take Me Through The Fire"
"Now We Die"
Side Two:
"From This Day"
"Ten Ton Hammer"
"Locust"
Side Three:
"Desire To Fire"
"Killers & Kings"
"The Blood, The Sweat, The Tears"
"Crashing Around You"
Side Four:
"Darkness Within"
"Imperium"
"Block"
Machine Head have announced the UK leg of dates of their world tour in support of Catharsis. All confirmed dates listed below.
January
25 - Phoenix, AZ - Nile Theater
27 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater
29 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theater
30 - Dallas, TX - Gas Moneky Live!
31 - Houston,TX - HOB
February
2 - Birmingham, AL - Saturn
3 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl MH
5 - Orlando, FL - Plaza Live
6 - Atlanta, GA - Centerstage
8 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts
9 - New York, NY - Playstation
10 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club
11 - Montreal, QC - Club Soda
13 - Toronto, ON - Danforth MH
14 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom
15 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE
16 - Cleveland, OH - Agora
17 - Detroit, MI - Majestic
20 - Des Moines, IA - Woolys
21 - Madison, WI - Majestic
22 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue
23 - Chicago, IL - Concord MH
24 - Saint Louis, MO - Pops
27 - Denver, CO - Summit MH
March
1 - Las Vegas, NV - HOB
2 - Los Angeles, CA - Fonda
3 - Oakland, CA - The Fox Theater
5 - Portland, OR - Roseland
6 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore
7 - Seattle, WA - Showbox Market
May
13 - Southampton, UK - Guildhall
14 - Cardiff, UK - University
15 - Bristol, UK - O2 Academy
17 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Academy
18 - London, UK - Roundhouse
19 - London, UK - Roundhouse
21 - Nottingham, UK - Rock City
22 - Newcastle, UK - O2 Academy
23 - Glasgow, UK - O2 Academy
25 - Manchester, UK - Academy
(Photo - Albert Tatlock)