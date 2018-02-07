MACHINE HEAD - Catharsis Worldwide Chart Positions Revealed

More chart positions are in from around the globe. Machine Head's latest album Catharsis debuted #1 on the North American Hard Music Charts, #5 on the Rock Album Charts, and #17 in North America sales-equivalent Top Current Charts besting Bloodstone & Diamonds, Unto The Locust and The Blackening on the physical-sales-ranked chart, and marking their first US Top 20 charting in history. It charted at #65 on the consumption-based (streaming) Top 200 charts.

Catharsis also reached new highs on the Canadian Hardcharts debuting at #1, and #10 on the Top Current Canadian Charts which also bests their previous high chart position of #25 with Bloodstone & Diamonds.

Other notable International chart positions arrived as well with several Top 10 entires around the globe and general all-time-highest positions coming in from Spain, Switzerland, Scotland and Japan.

Frontman Robb Flynn adds, “The chart positions coming in from around the globe are nothing short of incredible. The Head Cases of the world really made a show of force this week. But I gotta give an extra-special shout-out to the Head Cases of America. They stood their ground through a veritable hurricane of negativity, belligerant-ass reviews, and straight up online extremist-hate mudding the waters. To ignore all that, and stand by YOUR band means more than you will ever know. You deserve to be applauded so fucking loudly our hands should hurt from clapping and our throats from cheering. We are unbelievably grateful to you. Feeling proud... and so should you be Head Cases!"

Catharsis tracklisting:

"Volatile"

"Catharsis"

"Beyond The Pale"

"California Bleeding"

"Triple Beam "

"Kaleidoscope"

"Bastards"

"Hope Begets Hope"

"Screaming At The Sun"

"Behind A Mask"

"Heavy Lies The Crown"

"Psychotic"

"Grind You Down"

"Razorblade Smile"

"Eulogy"

"Kaleidoscope" video:

"Bastards" visualizer:

"Catharsis":

"Beyond The Pale":

Machine Head's North American tour schedule in support of their new album, Catharsis, is as follows:

February

8 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts

9 - New York, NY - Playstation

10 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club

11 - Montreal, QC - Club Soda

13 - Toronto, ON - Danforth MH

14 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom

15 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

16 - Cleveland, OH - Agora

17 - Detroit, MI - Majestic

20 - Des Moines, IA - Woolys

21 - Madison, WI - Majestic

22 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

23 - Chicago, IL - Concord MH

24 - Saint Louis, MO - Pops

27 - Denver, CO - Summit MH

March

1 - Las Vegas, NV - HOB

2 - Los Angeles, CA - Fonda

3 - Oakland, CA - The Fox Theater

5 - Portland, OR - Roseland

6 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore

7 - Seattle, WA - Showbox Market