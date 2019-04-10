MACHINE HEAD - Classic Lineup Re-Records Debut Album; "Davidian" Live-In-The-Studio Video Streaming

As part of the upcoming Burn My Eyes 25th anniversary tour, Machine Head's Robb Flynn, and Jared MacEachern, along with original Burn My Eyes-alumni Chris Kontos and Logan Mader, went into Sharkbite Studios in Oakland, California to re-recorded their debut album in its entirety.

Watch the band play through the track "Davidian" below, and look out for more videos, coming soon.

Machine Head recently sat down with Metal Hammer journalist-extraordinaire Dom Lawson and listened to Burn My Eyes for the first time in over two decades. This often hilarious conversation sees them trying to remember where they wrote songs, discussing how they got together back in 1992, and the time they set off the smoke alarms in the Fantasy recording studio from smoking so much weed.

Machine Head recently announced the first leg of their 25th anniversary tour for Burn My Eyes. Check out an announcement video below.

The dates kick off in Germany on October 5th in Freiburg, and continue across Europe and the UK, wrapping in Dublin, Ireland on the 8th of November. The US leg will be announced in due course; those dates are set for November into December as the tour makes its way around the globe.

Building on their wildly popular An Evening With… format, these not-to-be-missed shows will be a three-hour musical extravaganza, comprised of two parts:

Part I - will feature a battery of Machine Head’s modern classics, such as "Imperium", "Halo", and "The Blood, The Sweat, The Tears", featuring frontman/guitarist Robb Flynn and bassist Jared MacEachern performing alongside two, soon-to-be-announced, ragers on guitar and drums.

Part II - will feature the Bay Area band’s classic debut album, Burn My Eyes played in its entirety for the first time ever. And if somehow this historical event could not be monumental enough, taking the stage for this part of the set will be Burn My Eyes-era alumni and Machine Head’s original drummer Chris Kontos and original guitarist, Logan Mader.

Band founder and visionary, Robb Flynn states: “Having started rehearsals with Chris and Logan several weeks ago, I’m literally giddy with excitement at the prospect of how much fun this is going to be. Both Logan and Chris are in phenomenal playing shape, the vibe between all four of us has been incredibly positive!”

Flynn continues, “Having run through deep cuts like ‘Death Church,’ and ‘I’m Your God Now’ for the first time in well over a decade, has reminded me of how fucking heavy our older songs are! This tour is going to be MASSIVE!! The timing couldn’t have been more perfect to share this milestone with the Head Cases! So just a head’s up, DO NOT sleep on this! Tell your friends, spread the word, because tickets are going to disappear!”

Logan Mader adds, “It’s a huge honor for me to take part in celebrating Burn My Eyes 25th birthday! It’s hard to believe this is actually happening. I feel like I won the guitar player lottery.... again! The fact that BME is still relevant today has a lot to do with the fact that Robb has kept the band alive and strong for two and a half decades. I’m very grateful for this!”

Chris Kontos echoes the sentiment, stating, “This is an absolute mind blower! Playing these songs again after 23 years feels just amazing. The fact that it's 25 years later and the BME record is still relevant and revered is humbling to say the least. Doing a huge world tour in celebration of the record is a great way to acknowledge the legacy of Machine Head’s past and future. I'm so looking forward to sharing these songs with the Machine Head fans around the world. Can't wait to meet all you ‘Head Cases’ out there! You can be sure it is going to be a crushing night! See ya soon!”

Holding down the bass, Jared MacEachearn is equally looking forward to the run, saying “It’s not everyday that you get to pay tribute to a classic like ‘Burn My Eyes’ and with Logan and Chris in the mix, I’m really excited to bring something special to old and new fans alike.”

More details here.

October

5 - Freiburg, Germany - Sick Arena Musikclub

7 - Tilburg, Holland - 013

9 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Amager Bio

11 - Würzburg, Germany - Posthalle

12 - Leipzig, Germany - Haus Auensee

14 - Bochum, Germany - Ruhr Congress

15 - Munich, Germany - Zenith

16 - Vienna, Austria - Gasometer

18 - Gdansk, Poland - B90

19 - Warsaw, Poland - Progressja

20 - Budapest, Hungary - Baba Negra

22 - Zurich, Switzerland - Komplex

23 - Lyon, France - Le Radiant

25 - Milan, Italy - Live Club

26 - Italy, PADOVA Hall

27 - Luxembourg, Luxembourg - Lux Expo

29 - Paris, France - Le Trianon

31 - Brussels, Belgium - Forest National

November

2 - London, England - O2 Academy Brixton

4 - Manchester, England - O2 Victoria Warehouse

5 - Glasgow, Scotland - O2 Academy

7 - Belfast, Ireland - Telegraph Building

8 - Dublin, Ireland - Olympia Theatre