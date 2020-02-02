MACHINE HEAD Cover IRON MAIDEN's "Hallowed Be Thy Name" Live In Fort Lauderdale (Video)
February 2, 2020, 13 minutes ago
On January 27th, Machine Head performed at Revolution Live in Fort Lauderdale, FL. During their set, the band performed the Iron Maiden classic "Hallowed Be The Name". Check out the video footage below courtesy of Sonic Perspectives.
Machine Head recorded a cover of "Hallowed Be Thy Name" for the band's 2007 album, The Blackening, and an official video was released for the track by Roadrunner Records. It also appeared on Kerrang!'s Iron Maiden tribute collection, Maiden Heaven, released in 2008.
Machine Head are on the road for the much anticipated 2020 North American tour, celebrating the 25th anniversary of Burn My Eyes, hot on the heels of what is one of THE monster European/UK tours of 2019.
Tour dates:
February
4 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall
5 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre
7 - Boston, MA - House Of Blues
8 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom
9 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theater
11 - Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue
12 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom
14 - Detroit, MI - Crofoot
15 - Chicago, IL - Metro
16 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theatre
18 - Denver, CO - The Gothic Theatre
19 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot
21 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater
22 - Anaheim, CA - House Of Blues
Photo by Sonic Perspectives