MACHINE HEAD Cover IRON MAIDEN's "Hallowed Be Thy Name" Live In Fort Lauderdale (Video)

On January 27th, Machine Head performed at Revolution Live in Fort Lauderdale, FL. During their set, the band performed the Iron Maiden classic "Hallowed Be The Name". Check out the video footage below courtesy of Sonic Perspectives.

Machine Head recorded a cover of "Hallowed Be Thy Name" for the band's 2007 album, The Blackening, and an official video was released for the track by Roadrunner Records. It also appeared on Kerrang!'s Iron Maiden tribute collection, Maiden Heaven, released in 2008.

Machine Head are on the road for the much anticipated 2020 North American tour, celebrating the 25th anniversary of Burn My Eyes, hot on the heels of what is one of THE monster European/UK tours of 2019.

Tour dates:

February

4 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

5 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre

7 - Boston, MA - House Of Blues

8 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom

9 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theater

11 - Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue

12 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom

14 - Detroit, MI - Crofoot

15 - Chicago, IL - Metro

16 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theatre

18 - Denver, CO - The Gothic Theatre

19 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

21 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater

22 - Anaheim, CA - House Of Blues

Photo by Sonic Perspectives