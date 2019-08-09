MACHINE HEAD - "Death Church" Live In The Studio 2019; Official Video

As part of Machine Head's upcoming Burn My Eyes 25th Anniversary Tour, singer/guitarist Robb Flynn and bassist Jared MacEachern, joined by original BME alulmni Chris Kontos and Logan Mader, went into Sharkbite Studios in Oakland, California and re-recorded their debut album in-its-entirety. Check out this official video for "Death Church" (Live In The Studio 2019):

Find Machine Head's complete tour schedule here.