MACHINE HEAD - "Donate To Our Crew!"; Video

Machine Head have checked in with the following message:

"Without these awesome guys and gals, you would have no Machine Head show, give a hand to our bad ass crew who we are all missing right about now!

"The Coronavirus has adversely affected the livelihoods of all of them, if you would like to donate to the crew that works their asses off for this band, you can do so in four different tiers at the link below."

Sweet Bro Tier = $1.00

I Gotchoo Tier = $5.00

Fuck Yeah Tier = $20.00

Big Rolla Tier = $100.00

Donate to Machine Head's crew here, and watch the video below:

Machine Head recently announced rescheduled European tour dates for October/November. A message from the band follows:

"Shout out to our booking agent Adam Saunders for being able to reschedule a nearly 2 month long tour through a staggering amount of countries.

"While we are thrilled to announce these rescheduled dates and very much look forward to seeing you all, some dates were simply not possible to reschedule, and with the ongoing pandemic, we will be monitoring the situation closely to ensure the reality of doing them. Of the utmost importance to us is the health and safety of the Head Cases. We will not put you or others at risk, during this unprecedented time. As is quite obvious, nearly all of the dates we've listed are still in a "Shelter In Place" situation, with no public gatherings allowed over 10 people. We are all hoping that this will be sorted out by then, if that is not the case by August, will make a decision as to whether we will be allowed to proceed.

"Stay home, wash your hands, social distance, we will power through this friends."

Rescheduled Burn My Eyes 25th Anniversary dates:

October

8 - Pamplona, Spain - Sala Totem

10 - Valencia, Spain - Republicca

12 - Madrid, Spain - La Riviera

13 - Lisbon, Portugal - Coliseu de Lisboa

14 - Porto, Portugal - Coliseu de Porto

16 - Murcia, Spain - Gamma

17 - Malaga, Spain - Paris 15

18 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz

20 - Toulouse, France - Le Bikini

21 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Konzertfabrik Z7

23 - Hannover, Germany - Swiss Life Hall

24 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof

26 - Ludwigsburg, Germany - MHPArena

27 - Hamburg, Germany - Edel-Optics Arena

28 - Prague, Czech Republic - Forum Karlin

29 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Majestic Club

31 - Bucharest, Hungary - Arenele Romane

November

1 - Sofia, Bulgaria - Universiada Hall

2 - Athens, Greece - 117 Piraeus Academy

3 - Thessaloniki, Greece - Fix Factory Of Sound

6 - Kiev, Ukraine - Stereoplaza

9 - Moscow, Russia - 1930

11 - Helsinki, Finland - Telakka

13 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fryhuset Arenan

14 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Pustervik

15 - Oslo, Norway - Sentrum Scene

16 - Aarhus, Denmark - Train

21 - Nijmegen, Netherlands - Doornroosje

22 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Academy

23 - London, UK - Brixton O2 Academy