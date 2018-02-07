MACHINE HEAD - Fan-Filmed Video From Orlando "An Evening With..." Show Posted; Complete Setlist Revealed
February 7, 2018, an hour ago
On February 5th, Machine Head performed An Evening With... show at The Plaza Live in Orlando, FL. fan-filmed video from the night is availavble below. The setlist on the night was as follows:
"Imperium"
"Volatile"
"Now We Die"
"Beautiful Mourning"
"The Blood, The Sweat, The Tears"
"California Bleeding"
"Darkness Within"
"Catharsis"
"From This Day"
"Ten Ton Hammer"
"Is There Anybody Out There?"
"Locust"
"Bastards"
"Bulldozer"
"Killers & Kings"
"Davidian"
"Behind a Mask"
"Beyond the Pale"
"Crashing Around You"
"Aesthetics of Hate"
"Game Over"
"Old"
"Halo"
Machine Head's North American tour schedule in support of their new album, Catharsis, is as follows:
February
8 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts
9 - New York, NY - Playstation
10 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club
11 - Montreal, QC - Club Soda
13 - Toronto, ON - Danforth MH
14 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom
15 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE
16 - Cleveland, OH - Agora
17 - Detroit, MI - Majestic
20 - Des Moines, IA - Woolys
21 - Madison, WI - Majestic
22 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue
23 - Chicago, IL - Concord MH
24 - Saint Louis, MO - Pops
27 - Denver, CO - Summit MH
March
1 - Las Vegas, NV - HOB
2 - Los Angeles, CA - Fonda
3 - Oakland, CA - The Fox Theater
5 - Portland, OR - Roseland
6 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore
7 - Seattle, WA - Showbox Market