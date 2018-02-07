MACHINE HEAD - Fan-Filmed Video From Orlando "An Evening With..." Show Posted; Complete Setlist Revealed

On February 5th, Machine Head performed An Evening With... show at The Plaza Live in Orlando, FL. fan-filmed video from the night is availavble below. The setlist on the night was as follows:

"Imperium"

"Volatile"

"Now We Die"

"Beautiful Mourning"

"The Blood, The Sweat, The Tears"

"California Bleeding"

"Darkness Within"

"Catharsis"

"From This Day"

"Ten Ton Hammer"

"Is There Anybody Out There?"

"Locust"

"Bastards"

"Bulldozer"

"Killers & Kings"

"Davidian"

"Behind a Mask"

"Beyond the Pale"

"Crashing Around You"

"Aesthetics of Hate"

"Game Over"

"Old"

"Halo"

Machine Head's North American tour schedule in support of their new album, Catharsis, is as follows:

February

8 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts

9 - New York, NY - Playstation

10 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club

11 - Montreal, QC - Club Soda

13 - Toronto, ON - Danforth MH

14 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom

15 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

16 - Cleveland, OH - Agora

17 - Detroit, MI - Majestic

20 - Des Moines, IA - Woolys

21 - Madison, WI - Majestic

22 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

23 - Chicago, IL - Concord MH

24 - Saint Louis, MO - Pops

27 - Denver, CO - Summit MH

March

1 - Las Vegas, NV - HOB

2 - Los Angeles, CA - Fonda

3 - Oakland, CA - The Fox Theater

5 - Portland, OR - Roseland

6 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore

7 - Seattle, WA - Showbox Market