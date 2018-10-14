MACHINE HEAD Frontman ROBB FLYNN - "Back In The Early '90s, I Earned A Living By Dealing Drugs; Speed In Particular"

On October 12th, Machine Head vocalist / guitarist Robb Flynn conducted a Facebook Live Chat from his hotel room in Winnipeg, Manitoba. The complete 38-minute video can be seen below. At the six-and-a-half minute mark, Flynn answers a fan-submitted question, is the song "Triple Beam" based on true events?

Robb replies, "It is based on true events. Back in the early '90s, at the end of my run in Vio-lence, Machine Head was starting, but not getting signed, I earned a living by dealing drugs; speed in particular... I went from being addicted to speed, pretty much full-blown. I had kind of emaciated myself, lost almost 50 pounds. I was pretty fat when I was a teenager, but speed - in a weird way - kind of brought me out of my shell. And it helped me get skinny, which was weird. I had never really been skinny my whole life. It was good for a little while, then I was completely hooked on it."

"So, then I quit doing speed, and somewhere in there I told myself that I would start dealing speed as a kind of challenge to not do speed, because it was about earning money - which makes no fucking sense to me now! At first it was just a little bit, and then somehow it spiralled out of control. My life kind of took this turn for a while that was not at all where I ever expected my life to go."

Machine Head are currently on the second leg of their North American tour in support of their new album, Catharsis. To celebrate, the band has released an official lyric video for the song "Triple Beam".

The dates will mark the final shows of long time members Dave McClain (drums) and Phil Demmel (guitars), and will include six rescheduled dates from the first leg were vocalist Robb Flynn contracted a severe viral bronchitis lung infection that lasted for seven weeks.

The band once again will be giving fans "an evening with” Machine Head, playing over 2 1/2 hours of classic and new material.

Tickets are on sale now via machinehead.vip and machinehead1.com/tour.