MACHINE HEAD Frontman ROBB FLYNN Checks In From US Press Tour For Catharsis - "I'm Blown Away By The Response"

Currently on the US press tour for the band's new album, Catharsis, Machine Head frontman Robb Flynn has checked in from New York City:

Machine Head, recently announced the first North American tour dates of their world tour in support of the upcoming Catharsis album. For these dates and the European/UK dates, Machine Head will also be offering an extremely limited number of VIP Packages in two tiers.

Gold VIP Tour Package:

One (1) General Admission Ticket

Meet and Greet w/ Machine Head

Group Photo w/ Machine Head

Exclusive Meet and Greet Shirt

Machine Head Flag

Souvenir Laminate w/ Lanyard

Early Entry

Platinum "Soundcheck" Package:

One (1) General Admission Ticket

Soundcheck Viewing

Meet and Greet w/ Machine Head

Group Photo w/ Machine Head

Exclusive Meet and Greet Shirt

Machine Head Flag

Souvenir Laminate w/ Lanyard

Early Entry

North American tour dates:

January

25 - Phoenix, AZ - Nile Theater

27 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater

29 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theater

30 - Dallas, TX - Gas Moneky Live!

31 - Houston,TX - HOB

February

2 - Birmingham, AL - Saturn

3 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl MH

5 - Orlando, FL - Plaza Live

6 - Atlanta, GA - Centerstage

8 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts

9 - New York, NY - Playstation

10 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club

11 - Montreal, QC - Club Soda

13 - Toronto, ON - Danforth MH

14 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom

15 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

16 - Cleveland, OH - Agora

17 - Detroit, MI - Majestic

20 - Des Moines, IA - Woolys

21 - Madison, WI - Majestic

22 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

23 - Chicago, IL - Concord MH

24 - Saint Louis, MO - Pops

27 - Denver, CO - Summit MH

March

1 - Las Vegas, NV - HOB

2 - Los Angeles, CA - Fonda

3 - Oakland, CA - The Fox Theater

5 - Portland, OR - Roseland

6 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore

7 - Seattle, WA - Showbox Market