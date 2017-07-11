MACHINE HEAD Frontman ROBB FLYNN Discusses Upcoming 50th Birthday Bash In Surprise YouTube Live Stream

Robb Flynn, frontman of San Francisco Bay Area metal titans Machine Head, recently announced a special birthday show in his honor. The event is set to take place at the Oakland Metro on July 22nd, and will feature a plethora of special guests, including the man himself.

Earlier today, Flynn did a surprise YouTube Live stream, in which he discussed the upcoming event and more. Watch it now, below:

Machine Head previously released the following statement regarding the birthday bash: "Yes ladies and gentlemen, this July our fearless leader Robb Flynn will officially be a Quinquagenarian?!

- In Led Zeppelin terms, that's halfway up the stairway to heaven!

- In fact, at 50, he’ll spend more time trimming his nose hair than his head hair!

- Hell, the best form of birth control for Robb at this is point, is nudity!

- At 50, he's entered the Stone Age... gall, kidney, and bladder.

- He’s seen it all, done it all… but can’t remember most of it!

- That’s right, his back goes out more than he does!

- Turning 50 means he's so old that ‘doing it three times a night’ is how many times Robb get's up to pee!

- At 50 he’s stiff in all the places he doesn’t want to be, and needs a pill to get stiff in the places he does!

- Christ, his wild oats have just turned to porridge!

"Ba Da Bing!

"In honor of the inglorious occasion, the youthfully challenged yet chronologically gifted frontman will be celebrating with a concert performance on Saturday, July 22nd at The Metro Operahouse in Oakland, CA. and features a cavalcade of D-List rockstars, has-been’s, and never-was’s, such as Fuckin’ Joe Cabral and Robb himself.

"The debaucherous, alcohol-drenched event will likely be viewed by future generations as ‘the greatest show of all-time’, and is sure to make him an official charter member for the ‘Old Farts Hall of Fame’!

"He only turns half-a-century this year, don’t miss this once in a lifetime event!"

(Photo by: Travis Shinn)