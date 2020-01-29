MACHINE HEAD Frontman ROBB FLYNN - "I Never Thought We'd Make It 25 Years" (Video)

Robbs MetalWorks met up with Machine Head frontman Robb Flynn in San Antonio, TX at The Aztec Theater on January 21st. The interview, found below, covered a wide range of topics including the end of the band's Phil Demmel / Dave McClain era, Flynn's mindset and the subsequent success of Burn My Eyes, how Logan Mader (guitars) Chris Kontos (drums) came back to the fold for the 25th Anniversary of the album, the celebration tour, new Machine Head members Vogg (Decapitated) and Matt Alston (Devilment), new music, his No Fucking Regrets podcast, and much more.

Flynn: "I never thought we'd make 25 years. I remember when we dropped burn my eyes, a record company guy came up to me and said 'Yeah, I can see you guys lasting five years...' and it wasn't meant as a compliment. I was like 'Five years? That's a long time.' We were playing music that wasn't on the radio, music that was heavy and aggressive and wasn't going to be picked up by the majority. Here we are 25 years later and I'm so fucking grateful to the incredible fans supporting us."

Machine Head are on the road for the much anticipated 2020 North American tour, celebrating the 25th anniversary of Burn My Eyes, hot on the heels of what is one of THE monster European/UK tours of 2019.

Tour dates:

January

30 - Atlanta, GA - Center Stage

31 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

February

1 - New York City, NY - Webster Hall

4 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

5 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre

7 - Boston, MA - House Of Blues

8 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom

9 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theater

11 - Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue

12 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom

14 - Detroit, MI - Crofoot

15 - Chicago, IL - Metro

16 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theatre

18 - Denver, CO - The Gothic Theatre

19 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

21 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater

22 - Anaheim, CA - House Of Blues⁠