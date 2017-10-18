MACHINE HEAD Frontman ROBB FLYNN Posts Update From His Car "Because I Don't Swear In The House"; New Video Being Filmed This Week
October 18, 2017, 2 hours ago
Machine Head frontman Robb Flynn has posted another YouTube update for the fans, revealing plans for a new video shoot this week. Check it out below.
Machine Head have announced European and UK tour dates in support of Catharsis, which is set for release via Nuclear Blast in early 2018.
Vocalist/guitarist Robb Flynn states, "It’s been far too long since we’ve demolished venues in Europe and the UK! We have had an awesome and productive break writing our new album Catharsis, but now it’s time for Machine Head to go melt some faces!! The reaction to our last 'Evening With' tours in the EU & UK was nothing short of incredible, so once again these dates will be 'Evening With' shows and will see us performing 2 ½ to 3 hours every night, with no opening bands."
He continues: "We LOVED performing as an 'Evening With' for the EU and UK Head Cases and you guys loved it as well. The freedom to do whatever the fuck we want, for as long as we want every night was liberating. Jamming 'Desire To Fire' live for the first time in aeons at the Ten Ton Hammersmith show in London was epic as fuck! This is not what everyone else is doing, and frankly, there are not a lot of bands who could even pull it off, but Machine Head CAN pull it off, and we are excited as fuck to do it again. We are carving our own path here, playing by our own rules, and as an artist, it’s the best feeling in the world! No festivals, period! No supporting some stupid DJ! The Head will only be 'Headlining', so come on down and rage!!"
European/UK dates:
March
22 - Rouen, France - Le 106
24 - Paris, France - Bataclan
26 - La Rochelle, France - La Sirene
27 - Bordeaux, France - Rocher de Palmer
29 - Santiago de Compestalla, Spain - Sala Capital
30 - Lisbon, Portugal - Coliseum
31 - Oporto, Portugal - Colisum
April
2 - Madrid, Spain - Riviera
3 - Seville, Spain - Sala Custom
4 - Malaga, Spain - Sala Paris 15
6 - Valencia, Spain - Sala Republica
7 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz
8 - Toulouse, France - Bikini
9 - Marseille, France - Caberet Auletoire
11 - Bologna, Italy - Zona Roveri
12 - Rome, Italy - Orion
13 - Milan, Italy - Live Club
15 - Lyon, France - Tansbordeur
16 - Lausanne, Switzerland - Les Docks
17 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Konzertfabrik Z7
19 - Vienna, Austria - Gasometer
20 - Budapest, Hungary - BNMC
21 - Munich, Germany - Tonhalle
22 - Stuttgart, Germany - Longhorn
24 - Strasbourg, France - Laiterie
25 - Luxembourg, Luxembourg - Den Atelier
27 - Munster, Germany - Skaters Palace
28 - Cologne, Germany - Ewerk
29 - Berlin, Germany - Columbiahalle
May
1 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Vega
2 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Pustervik
3 - Oslo, Norway - Rockefeller
5 - Hamburg, Germany - Grosse Freiheit
6 - Gronigen, Holland - Oosterpoort
7 - Tilburg, Holland - 013
9 - Hannover, Germany - Capitol
10 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlacthof
11 - Brussels, Belgium - AB
13 - Southampton, UK - Guildhall
14 - Cardiff, UK - University
15 - Bristol, UK - Academy
17 - Birmingham, UK - Academy
18 - London, UK - Roundhouse
19 - London, UK - Roundhouse
21 - Nottingham, UK - Rock City
22 - Newcastle, UK - Academy
23 - Glasgow UK - Academy
25 - Manchester UK - Academy
Machine Head, recently announced the first North American tour dates of their world tour in support of the upcoming Catharsis album. For these dates and the European/UK dates, Machine Head will also be offering an extremely limited number of VIP Packages in two tiers.
Gold VIP Tour Package:
One (1) General Admission Ticket
Meet and Greet w/ Machine Head
Group Photo w/ Machine Head
Exclusive Meet and Greet Shirt
Machine Head Flag
Souvenir Laminate w/ Lanyard
Early Entry
Platinum "Soundcheck" Package:
One (1) General Admission Ticket
Soundcheck Viewing
Meet and Greet w/ Machine Head
Group Photo w/ Machine Head
Exclusive Meet and Greet Shirt
Machine Head Flag
Souvenir Laminate w/ Lanyard
Early Entry
Head here for more details.
North American tour dates:
January
25 - Phoenix, AZ - Nile Theater
27 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater
29 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theater
30 - Dallas, TX - Gas Moneky Live!
31 - Houston,TX - HOB
February
2 - Birmingham, AL - Saturn
3 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl MH
5 - Orlando, FL - Plaza Live
6 - Atlanta, GA - Centerstage
8 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts
9 - New York, NY - Playstation
10 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club
11 - Montreal, QC - Club Soda
13 - Toronto, ON - Danforth MH
14 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom
15 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE
16 - Cleveland, OH - Agora
17 - Detroit, MI - Majestic
20 - Des Moines, IA - Woolys
21 - Madison, WI - Majestic
22 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue
23 - Chicago, IL - Concord MH
24 - Saint Louis, MO - Pops
27 - Denver, CO - Summit MH
March
1 - Las Vegas, NV - HOB
2 - Los Angeles, CA - Fonda
3 - Oakland, CA - The Fox Theater
5 - Portland, OR - Roseland
6 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore
7 - Seattle, WA - Showbox Market