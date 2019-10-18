MACHINE HEAD Frontman ROBB FLYNN Reveals Lyrical Inspiration For "Do Or Die" - "I'm Coming Back Hard As Fucking Nails"

In a new Instagram post, Machine Head frontman Robb Flynn reveals his lyrical inspiration for the band's new single, "Do Or Die":

"If you're an angry person, then you know what it means when there's a fury inside you that simmers just below the surface. For me it's a rage that can fill my mouth (and in the past, my fists) with bile and I'm not satisfied until that bile's reached its victim.

I, like so many of us, am fucked up in the head. I've felt as if the world was against me from the day I was born. My upbringing, like millions of others, was fueled by an uncontrollable rage. So those like me, we learned to put on a happy face for society, a laugh here, a smile there, but deep down that rage never goes away.

That same rage has helped guide me through 33 years in the music business. You don't last this long in this business being 'happy.' Happy is contentment and that's never been me. You last in the music business due to a hatred inside. A hatred that burns a fire so bright, that it can only be extinguished by music. It's made for some beautiful hate filled songs...

However, living with that fire inside comes with consequences. It is a gift and a curse. I write songs for a living, but I also write songs to live. Some people love them and connect with them beyond my wildest dreams, some people hate them and wish they never heard 'em, and that's okay too.

I've taken my lumps, I'm still standing and I'm never going away. In fact I'm coming back hard as fucking nails.

This is 'Do Or Die'."

"Do Or Die" was received some backlash from the fans. Flynn responded to the haters via social media. His message reads as follows:

"To all the bitchass internet troll motherfuckers who keep whining and menstruating about how 'Do Or Die' has lyrics from the band Dope. Here's a little fucking reminder for your moronic nu-metal-brains, since 1993 in our song 'Fuck It All' I’ve been saying 'c'mon motherfucker c'mon' in the middle break down. Here's video of me in 1995 saying it at Dynamo!

It was a good seven years before Dope's 2001’s 'Die MF Die' came out you fuckin sausage gobblers!

DUH!!

Not to mention that any fucking band on the planet saying '______ motherfucker ______' in any combination (and that goes for Coal Chamber, Five Finger Death Punch, Dope, and yes, Machine Head) are all jacking it from 1984's hip hop classic 'The Roof Is On Fire' by Rock Master Scott & The Dynamic Three. Know your fucking musical history, fuckbois!!

And if I hear one more fucking internet twathole moaning about 'cringe worthy lyrics' while they sit in front of their computers stroking their little fucking boners to the lyrical genius of fucking Babymetal, eat a bowl of cock! Because the second Pantera's 'Walk' comes on, with such lyrical Edgar Allan Poe-esque masterpiece like 'Run your mouth when I'm not around it's easy to achieve' and 'Walk on home boy' Or Lamb Of God's 'This is a motherfucking invitation' these same fucking brain-donors run right out to the dance floor and start headbanging! And rightly so!!

P.S. Who the fuck listens to Dope!!??"

"Do Or Die" was produced by Robb Flynn and Zack Ohren (Fallujah, All Shall Perish) at Sharkbite Studios in Oakland, CA. Mixed by Russ Russell (At The Gates, Napalm Death) at Parlour Studios, UK. Mastering was handled by Gene Grimaldi (The Blackening) at Oasis Mastering, Burbank, CA. The video was directed by Marius Milinski.