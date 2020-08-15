MACHINE HEAD Frontman ROBB FLYNN's Acoustic Happy Hour Livestream Available (Video)

Last week's Robb Flynn Acoustic Happy Hour, which streamed live on August 7th, is available below. It features classics such as Bryan Adams' "Summer Of '69", Kenny Loggins' "Danger Zone", Black Sabbath's "Die Young", Depeche Mode's "Stripped", plus Machine Head tunes "Circle The Drain", "Bastards", "Darkness Descends" and "Crashing Around You".

Flynn recently marked three years since the passing of Chester Bennington, sharing his cover of Linkin Park's "In The End" via Instagram.

Says Flynn: "3 years ago we performed this song at my birthday bash after learning of Chester’s horrible death only a couple of days before. We were shocked and saddened, and I think most of us were still recovering from Chris Cornell’s sudden and tragic death, when this came along and hit us like a ton of bricks. I know people are gonna pooh pooh this, but I don’t give a shit. I love Linkin Park, I saw them before the first record even dropped opening for Orgy at the Maritime hall. I saw them almost every time they came to the Bay Area, and they always put on a fantastic fucking show. Played numerous festivals with them, saw them in Paris, France doing promotion for The Blackening, and I saw them again in Belarus well getting ready to tour for Bloodstone & Diamonds. I know Chester‘s passing was (on Monday), but it seemed appropriate to share this heartfelt cover. Shout out to J-Mac for bringing it on the chorus. #linkinpark #chesterbennington"



